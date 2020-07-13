A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

The Wood Pellet Business is Booming. Scientists Say That’s Not Good for the Climate.

Trump’s EPA is expected to propose a new rule declaring burning biomass to be carbon neutral, as industry looks to expand its domestic markets.

James Bruggers

By James Bruggers

Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Little remains but stumps and puddles in what was once a bottomland hardwood forest on the banks of the Roanoke River in northeastern North Carolina. Credit: Joby Warrick/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Little remains but stumps and puddles in what was once a bottomland hardwood forest on the banks of the Roanoke River in northeastern North Carolina. The trees were turned into wood pellets for burning in power plants in Europe. Credit: Joby Warrick/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In rural Southern towns from Virginia to Texas, mill workers are churning out wood pellets from nearby forests as fast as European power plants, thousands of miles away, can burn them.

On this side of the Atlantic, new pellet plants are being proposed in South Carolina, Arkansas and other southern states. And Southern coastal shipping ports are expanding along with the pellet industry, vying to increase deliveries to Asia.

While the United States has fallen into a coronavirus-induced recession that dealt a blow to oil, gas, and petrochemical companies, for biomass production across the South, it's still boom time. 

The industry has exploded, driven largely by European climate policies and subsidies that reward burning wood, even as an increasing number of scientists call out what they see as a dangerous carbon accounting loophole that threatens the 2050 goals of the Paris climate agreement.

This month, the Environmental Protection Agency, acting at the direction of the U.S. Congress, is expected to propose securing that loophole with a new rule that details how burning biomass from forests can be considered carbon neutral, at least in the United States.

The industry wants to see regulations that will keep their businesses growing, including expanding U.S. energy markets that now barely exist. But some scientists and environmental groups argue that new EPA rules that are favorable to the industry would put the climate at further risk, along with forest ecosystems across biologically rich landscapes.

"Burning wood puts more carbon dioxide in the air right now, today, with certainty, than the fossil fuels you were burning," said John Sterman, a professor of management and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has published peer-reviewed research on lifecycle carbon emissions from burning wood pellets. 

On Fire: Wood Pellets Plants in the Southeast See Rapid Growth

To solve the climate crisis, he said, "emissions from fossil fuels need to go down rapidly, but it is equally important to keep the carbon in forests on the land.".

For their part, the industry leaders believe they have science on their side, making a case that wood pellet production is barely putting a dent in the carbon-storage capacity of forests in the South.

The industry wants EPA rules that "recognize the benefits of bioenergy," and that provide certainty, said Paul Noe, vice president of public policy for the American Forest & Paper Association, a lobbying group for the paper and wood products industry. "Is it recognized as being beneficial, or is it, as some say, worse than burning coal? You have to know where you stand," he said. "We have been waiting for an answer for a decade."

An Argument Over Forests and Trees

The idea that trees are a renewable resource and burning them is carbon neutral was written into the Kyoto Protocol, the 1997 international agreement to fight global warming.

It's supposed to work like this: Burning wood in power plants releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but newly planted trees in the forests soak up an equivalent amount of carbon through photosynthesis, which gives trees the energy they need to grow, while releasing oxygen.

The dispute revolves around how quickly that happens, given an increasing sense of urgency over the speed with which global carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to avoid the worst effects of global warming.

In 2018 the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report describing what it would take to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most challenging benchmark of the 2015 Paris Agreement. To reach that goal, carbon emissions would need to start dropping "well before 2030," and be on a path to fall by about 45 percent by that same year, now just a decade away.

Wood pellets used for heating. Credit: Unkel/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Wood pellets used for heating. Credit: Unkel/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Two years ago, almost 800 scientists wrote to the European Parliament, arguing that "cutting down trees for bioenergy releases carbon that would otherwise stay locked up in forests, and diverting wood otherwise used for wood products will cause more cutting elsewhere to replace them."

They added, "Even if forests are allowed to regrow, using wood deliberately harvested for burning will increase carbon in the atmosphere and warming for decades to centuries—as many studies have shown—even when wood replaces coal, oil or natural gas."

Given enough time, forests may pull enough carbon dioxide out of the air to make up for the electricity generation, Sterman acknowledged. But that's not guaranteed; the forests also could be lost to development. And by removing trees now, he said, the industry is "taking trees that would have grown and taken even more carbon out of the air."

In the meantime, he said, "you have made climate change worse. The sea level will be higher. There will be more extreme weather and more ocean acidification."

Other people argue that the scientists are not seeing the forests for the trees—literally.

At least in the highly productive Southern forests of the United States, there is no carbon debt to worry about, say industry representatives and a former top U.S.Department of Agriculture official in the Obama administration.

"If you do the analysis at the [timber] stand level, and that one little patch of trees, you are going to lose the carbon and have to wait," said Jennifer Jenkins, vice president, and chief sustainability officer at Enviva, the world's largest producer of wood pellets, with extensive operations in the South. "But forests are managed at the landscape scale."

Only 2 percent of the forests in the South are harvested every year, leaving 98 percent in various stages of regrowth, more than enough to soak up what gets burned to produce electricity, she said. 

Robert Bonnie, who was an assistant secretary of the USDA during the Obama administration and oversaw the U.S. Forest Service, makes a similar argument, though he said he prefers the term "carbon beneficial" to "carbon neutral."

Decades of Forest Service data collection show that southern forests are growing so fast that they are sequestering a massive amount of carbon, even as they are being harvested for wood products, said Bonnie, who is now an executive in residence at Duke University's Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions.

A key point, he said, is that Southern forests are primarily privately  owned, and the best way to make sure they remain forests is for landowners to make money off them as forests.

"We have had timber markets in the South for a long time," he said. "Has the forest gone up or down? It's gone up dramatically. So the notion that somehow markets in and of themselves are going to drive down forests' carbon is really belied by decades of experience in the South."

House Democrats' newly released plan to deal with the climate crisis acknowledges the scientists' concerns and calls for more research to better understand the carbon implications of using biomass energy and for safeguards to make sure harvesting methods do "not contribute to the biodiversity crisis." The plan also calls for research into capturing carbon emissions from biomass energy plants.

An Exploding Industry

Across the South, environmental advocates have been alarmed at the growth of wood pellet production and exports.

Pellet exports have more than tripled, from 1.9 million metric tons in 2012 to about 6.9 million metric tons in 2019, and the first five months of 2020 outpaced the first five months of last year, according to Forisk Consulting, which analyzes the industry. Virtually all,  99 percent, of those exports in at least the last four years have come from the South, the company said.

The Southern Environmental Law Center closely tracks the industry, as well, and counts 22 pellet mills operated by nine companies, from Franklin, Virginia, to Woodville, Texas; They include mills owned by Enviva and by the Drax Group, with its massive wood pellet-fueled plant in England; 10 proposed mills where companies have filed for various environmental permits; and five other potential mill sites.

Wood Pellets a Growing U.S. Export

Enviva says it uses only low-value trees for fuel, or uses just branches and limbs that might otherwise be considered waste. 

But the law center and its partners, like the Dogwood Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council, have issued reports with photographs that they say show destructive logging practices and the conversion of whole trees to wood pellets. They include a 2018 report that concluded mature trees that had been locking up carbon for decades or more were being logged.

Poor, rural communities in North Carolina and other states are being put at risk from air pollution from pellet plants and flooding from logged landscapes, the law center and its partners argue. And much of the logging occurs within a coastal plain designated as a biodiversity hotspot by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund, an international partnership that includes the World Bank.

The law center is worried that a new EPA rule will bake in the concept that burning wood for energy is carbon neutral. That could open up southern forests to even more clearcutting and result in the release of even more carbon emissions, said Scott Smallwood, a spokesman for the center.

With an increasing number of businesses and states looking to meet the Paris goals, the new EPA rule could make it so that "any facility that will burn biomass can count those CO2 emissions as zero," said Heather Hillaker, an attorney with the law center.

Keep it Simple

Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt set EPA on its track to adopt a new biomass rule in 2018, at an event with forestry industry leaders in Georgia. A proposed rule went to the Office of Management and Budget for review earlier this year.

But Mary Booth, the director of the Partnership for Policy Integrity, a research organization and a principal critic of the biomass industry, said that whatever the EPA does, it won't be all the agency's doing.

The biomass industry has friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, she said. And in announcing his intention for the EPA to develop a biomass rule, Booth said, it was significant that Pruitt cited the direction Congress gave the EPA in a 2018 appropriations bill. According to that guidance, federal agencies including the EPA were to establish policies that "reflect the carbon-neutrality of forest bioenergy and recognize biomass as a renewable energy source, provided the use of forest biomass for energy production does not cause conversion of forests to non-forest use."

Political leaders in Minnesota, including former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and in northeast states like Maine and New Hampshire, where the wood biomass industry has struggled, have rallied behind the biomass industry.

An EPA spokeswoman would not say when the proposed rule would be made public. But the agency has been wrestling with how to regulate biomass energy for years.

"There were groups that were adamant that biomass should be treated as carbon neutral for regulatory purposes, yet that sort of defied the science," said Janet McCabe, a former top EPA air quality official in the Obama administration who now teaches law at Indiana University. "There were other groups that were equally adamant that was only not only incorrect as a matter of science but would lead to a really dangerous climate policy."

EPA convened a panel "to create scientific clarity," but the panel did not conclude its work before the administration left, she said.

McCabe and others said they don't know what EPA might propose.

But it will probably have to address how companies track carbon from forest to atmosphere and back to the forest, and also forest sustainability.

Noe, the American Forest and Paper Association vice president, said the EPA should avoid anything complicated. "You do not have to create an elaborate carbon accounting scheme based on these models that are trying to predict the future," he said. "They are extremely opaque and will put a chill on the U.S. bioenergy economy."

Instead, he said, the rules could call for tracking forest carbon over time.

Bonnie, the former USDA official, said that as inclined as he is to support burning wood from commercial forests as part of a climate solution, he has little faith that the Trump administration, based on its track record, will create a rule with climate or the environment top of mind.

"We should have good (carbon) accounting, and people should have faith in that accounting," Bonnie said. "People lose faith when we can account for this stuff properly, and I worry about people losing confidence."

 

Regulation
biomass
Climate Change
emissions

About the Author

James Bruggers

James Bruggers

James Bruggers covers the U.S. Southeast, part of ICN's National Environment Reporting Network. He came to InsideClimate News in May 2018 from Louisville's Courier Journal, where he covered energy and the environment for more than 18 years. He has also worked as a correspondent for USA Today and was a member of the USA Today Network environment team. Before moving to Kentucky, Bruggers worked as a journalist in Montana, Alaska, Washington and California, covering a variety of issues including the environment.  Bruggers' work has won numerous recognitions, including the National Press Foundation's Thomas Stokes Award for energy reporting.  He served on the board of directors of the Society of Environmental Journalists for 13 years, including two years as president. He lives in Louisville with his wife, Christine Bruggers, and their cat, Lucy.

James can be reached at james.bruggers@insideclimatenews.org.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on Oct. 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Climate Activists See ‘New Era’ After Three Major Oil and Gas Pipeline Defeats

By Marianne Lavelle

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Think Covid-19 Disrupted the Food Chain? Wait and See What Climate Change Will Do

By Georgina Gustin

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

Sunrun
Inside Clean Energy: Sunrun and Vivint Form New Solar Goliath, Leaving Tesla to Play David

By Dan Gearino

Clay Nelson is using a floodlight to find stunned fish and retrieve them at a sampling site on the main Colorado downstream from the Little Colorado River. Scientific findings are being used to help guide Colorado River operations. Credit: Judy Fahys
Humpback Chub 'Alien Abductions' Help Frame the Future of the Colorado River

By Judy Fahys

Courtesy of Catherine Coleman Flowers
Q&A: An Environmental Justice Champion’s Journey From Rural Alabama to Biden’s Climate Task Force

By Ilana Cohen

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Joe Biden on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

By James Bruggers

Nutria, an invasive rodent from South America, damage wetlands, levees and agricultural crops, Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
A Big Rat in Congress Helped California Farmers in Their War Against Invasive Species

By Abby Weiss

The global oil and gas industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation and is finally being forced to reckon with a future of dwindling demand for its products, some analysts say. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
BP and Shell Write-Off Billions in Assets, Citing Covid-19 and Climate Change

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Little remains but stumps and puddles in what was once a bottomland hardwood forest on the banks of the Roanoke River in northeastern North Carolina. Credit: Joby Warrick/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Wood Pellet Business is Booming. Scientists Say That’s Not Good for the Climate.

By James Bruggers

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

The 750-megawatt Conesville coal-fired power plant in eastern Ohio closed two weeks ago, one of many signals of the decline of coal power. Credit: Michael Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
When Will Renewables Pass Coal? Sooner Than Anyone Thought

By Dan Gearino

The decline of coal is accelerating as coal-fired power plants, which are expensive to run, sit idle or even shut down. Credit: NREL
Inside Clean Energy: Fact-Checking the Energy Secretary’s Optimism on Coal

By Dan Gearino

Participants in the Fridays For Future movement protest during a nationwide climate change action day in front of the Brandenburg Gate on September 20, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
How Dying Forests and a Swedish Teenager Helped Revive Germany's Clean Energy Revolution

By Dan Gearino

Sunrun
Inside Clean Energy: Sunrun and Vivint Form New Solar Goliath, Leaving Tesla to Play David

By Dan Gearino

Inside Clean Energy

More Regulation

A Call for Massive Reinvestment Aims to Reverse Coal Country’s Rapid Decline

By James Bruggers

Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA—aims to offset any growth in emissions from international flights after 2020. Credit: Jason O'Halloran/Flickr
Crushed by Covid-19, Airlines Lobby for a Break on Emissions Offsets

By Kristoffer Tigue

Andrew Wheeler. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Wheeler in Wisconsin: Putting a Green Veneer on the Actions of Trump’s EPA

By Marianne Lavelle

More on Regulation

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Little remains but stumps and puddles in what was once a bottomland hardwood forest on the banks of the Roanoke River in northeastern North Carolina. Credit: Joby Warrick/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Wood Pellet Business is Booming. Scientists Say That’s Not Good for the Climate.

By James Bruggers

A Call for Massive Reinvestment Aims to Reverse Coal Country’s Rapid Decline

By James Bruggers

nurdles
Two Louisiana Activists Charged with Terrorizing a Lobbyist for the Oil and Gas Industry

By James Bruggers

More by James Bruggers
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube