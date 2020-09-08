A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Boston Progressives Expand the Green New Deal to Include Justice Concerns and Pandemic Recovery

City Councilor Michelle Wu’s plan is ambitious and far-reaching, calling for citywide carbon neutrality by 2040 and creation of an Urban Conservation Corps.

Katelyn Weisbrod

By Katelyn Weisbrod

Sep 8, 2020
Sep 8, 2020
Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu thanks her supporters at her Election Night watch party on Nov. 5, 2019. Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu thanks her supporters at her Election Night watch party on Nov. 5, 2019. Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A year and a half ago, after the Green New Deal resolutions were introduced in Washington, Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu posed an ambitious question to the large local climate community: "What could the city do in the vacuum of federal leadership?"

By the time she and her activist coterie finished answering that question this summer, the scope had grown exponentially. 

"Looking at 2020," said Nina Schlegel, a Boston climate activist on Wu's staff, "we were like, 'Wow, we really need to think about racial justice and make that really explicit," and "we need to respond to the pandemic because cities are the government closest to the people. We need to be responsive, and there's no reason why a local green new deal cannot incorporate all of that." 

The end result, released by Wu's office last month, is called the Boston Green New Deal and Just Recovery plan. Wu, who plans to run for Boston mayor in 2021, said the document, while inspired by similar blueprints produced by cities like Seattle, Los Angeles and New York, is unique in its scope, thanks to circumstance. 

Its climate ambition is clear in its section on accelerating decarbonization: the plan calls for citywide carbon neutrality by 2040, 10 years ahead of the deadline established by Boston's 2019 Climate Action Plan, in addition to 100 percent sustainable electricity by 2035, and net-zero municipal buildings by 2024.

It's scope is clear in its call for issuing municipal bonds to fund solar installation on city buildings, divesting municipal funds from private prisons and gun manufacturers, expanding Boston's canopy of about 300,000 trees, and creating an Urban Climate Corps for training and employing youth to install green infrastructure. 

"We really want to zoom out a little bit and talk about how we can seek policy change that also dismantles and rectifies past injustices," said Schlegel. "That means looking at housing and displacement and looking at the proliferation of luxury development. It means looking at unequal access to transit, and where our heat islands are located."

The proposed Urban Climate Corps, inspired by the New Deal's Conservation Corps, could become a year-round complement to the city's summer youth jobs program with a focus on youth and adults working on GEDs and formerly incarcerated members of the community. Corps members would work on weatherizing older buildings, installing rooftop solar arrays, building zero-waste infrastructure like composting facilities, and restoring wetlands.

"It's really exciting to see these plans engaging young people especially to do this really exciting productive work that centers around community," said Maya Mugdal, political organizer for Sunrise Boston.

Sea Level Rise, and a Local Blue New Deal 

Boston, a low lying city, sits partially on man made land that could soon be reclaimed by the rising sea, which could increase three feet by 2070 and over seven feet by the end of the century. 

Massachusetts has also seen increased rainfall over the past 100 years. And like other urban centers, the city of nearly 700,000 residents faces the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon where concrete surfaces and a lack of trees cause the inner city to be several degrees warmer than surrounding areas.

Unless the city meets its ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions, the plan says, Boston could have 40 days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit by 2030, and 90 such high-heat days by 2070, virtually the entire summer—and 33 days would reach or exceed 100 degrees.  

In this city with many different climate vulnerabilities, racial and economic inequities can be exacerbated, Wu said, especially now that they are being compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse it has triggered. 

"The very communities that were already most at-risk when it comes to displacement and flooding and intense heat are the same families who are grieving the loss of loved ones from Covid, more likely exposed to the virus, more likely to have lost jobs in the economic fallout of the pandemic," Wu said. "We are seeing that very much center on communities of color."

Her plan also includes a local Blue New Deal, addressing ways in which the city—beyond being threatened by sea level rise—can harness the power of ocean for wind energy, carbon capture and food programs such as regenerative ocean farming, a method of sustainably farming shellfish and seaweed.

The local Blue New Deal is predicated upon better stormwater management, which means less pollutants flowing into the ocean. It proposes creation of start-ups that connect local fishermen to Boston restaurants and food distributors, even creation of a municipally-owned wind farm. 

"Clearly we're going to have to live with rising seas and increased vulnerability to storms," said Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation. "But at the same time the oceans are a significant factor in our regional economy. The ocean has to be a centerpiece of our thinking in addressing climate change, and that's reflected in this report."

The Least Welcoming Major City for Blacks

What makes Boston's plan distinct from other cities' green plans, in Campbell's eyes, is it's comprehensive inclusion of climate justice. 

"Although it obviously follows in the wake of the federal Green New Deal, it really covers a broader range of issues and much more explicitly ties the climate crisis to social justice issues," Campbell said. "In New England in particular, those issues have been brought to the fore by the pandemic."

The plan calls for a comprehensive "justice audit" of city programs and spending. "The results from a nationwide survey of Black individuals shows Boston is considered the least welcoming of eight major American cities, and only 4 percent of households earning $75,000 or more across Greater Boston are Black," the plan says. "Air pollution and related illnesses are more prevalent in communities of color and result from government decisions about zoning and transportation infrastructure. City approvals for development continue to shape structural inequities as Boston misses opportunities for equitable wealth creation and justice."

One notable example of city priorities going awry, the plan says, is Boston's Seaport district, where $18 billion in development has "created the least diverse neighborhood in Boston: a climate-vulnerable coastal neighborhood marked by its lack of schools, civic spaces, transit access, and affordable housing—where housing costs are sky-high, and only three percent of residential mortgages went to Black homeowners.  City government must take corrective action and also set the tone for other sectors."  

On the other hand, the pandemic also serves as an example of how governments can quickly adapt to serve people in need during an emergency. In Boston, like many other cities, Covid-19 relief included free public transit, evictions moratoriums and free meals for those in need. 

"We've gotten a glimpse at the scale of action that's possible when our government and society chooses to address a crisis head on," Wu said. "There's many actions that were taken during this pandemic that community members had advocated for and fought for and had always been told that they were impossible."

The city level is prime for this kind of climate action, Wu said, because of its proximity to the people and ability to quickly fulfill community needs. 

"When cities take action. we have a platform to really connect residents with planning processes and connecting issues through action in a way that follows the community's lead," she said. "That's how you get policy solutions that match the scale of need."

Politics
Climate Change
Green New Deal
Boston
Massachusetts
cities

About the Author

Katelyn Weisbrod

Katelyn Weisbrod

Katelyn Weisbrod is a web producer for InsideClimate News based in Minnesota. She joined the team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of Iowa with Bachelor's degrees in journalism and environmental science. Katelyn previously reported from Kerala, India, as a Pulitzer Center student fellow, and worked for over four years at the University of Iowa's student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She can be reached at katelyn.weisbrod@insideclimatenews.org.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greet delegates on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Credit: David T. Foster III-Pool/Getty Images
A Climate Change Skeptic, Mike Pence Brought to the Vice Presidency Deep Ties to the Koch Brothers

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump speaks a rally at an airport hanger on Aug. 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The rally took place one day after Trump formally accepted his party’s nomination to end the Republican National Convention at the White House. Cred
President Donald Trump’s Climate Change Record Has Been a Boon for Oil Companies, and a Threat to the Planet

By VERNON LOEB, MARIANNE LAVELLE, STACY FELDMAN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

Steam billows from the cooling towers at Exelon's nuclear power generating station in Byron, Illinois. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: Illinois Faces (Another) Nuclear Power Standoff

By Dan Gearino

A Drop in Sulfate Emissions During the Coronavirus Lockdown Could Intensify Arctic Heatwaves

By GLORIA DICKIE

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors the huge plume from the out-of-control Apple fire along Bluff Street, north of Banning during the coronavirus pandemic on August 1, 2020 in Cherry Valley, California. Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Ge
The Fires May be in California, but the Smoke, and its Health Effects, Travel Across the Country

By Michael Kodas, Evelyn Nieves

Students in New York demonstrate during the Climate Strike, part of a worldwide day of climate strikes on Sept. 20, 2019. Credit: Barbara Alper/Getty Images
Q&A: Why Women Leading the Climate Movement are Underappreciated and Sometimes Invisible

By Ilana Cohen

A fire truck drives through flames as the Hennessey fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020. Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
California and Colorado Fires May Be Part of a Climate-Driven Transformation of Wildfires Around the Globe

By Michael Kodas

Michael Vandenbergh
Q&A: A Law Professor Studies How Business is Making Climate Progress Where Government is Failing

By Kristoffer Tigue

China's paramilitary police officers evacuate a resident on a flooded street following heavy rain in Meishan in China's southwestern Sichuan province. Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images
10 Days of Climate Extremes: From Record Heat to Wildfires to the One-Two Punch of Hurricane Laura

By Bob Berwyn

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

People wearing masks are seen crowded together on a subway platform at the Fulton Street Subway Station on July 8, 2020 in New York City. Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A Plunge in Mass Transit Ridership Deals a Huge Blow to Climate Change Mitigation

By Kristoffer Tigue

A pumpjack stands in a field next to Arvin High School with the Tehachapi Mountains in the background. Credit: Julia Kane
Tired of Wells That Threaten Residents’ Health, a Small California Town Takes on the Oil Industry

By Julia Kane

James Edward Mills, a Black freelance journalist in Madison, Wisconsin, is the author of “The Adventure Gap: Changing The Face of the Outdoors.” Credit: Anna Belle Peevey/InsideClimate News
Video: Access to Nature and Outdoor Recreation are Critical, Underappreciated Environmental Justice Issues

By Anna Belle Peevey

Robert Bullard, often called “The Father of Environmental Justice”, has helped relaunch the disbanded Black Environmental Justice Network, which he co-founded in 1991. Credit: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Q&A: A Pioneer of Environmental Justice Explains Why He Sees Reason for Optimism

By Evelyn Nieves

Inside Clean Energy

More Politics

‘At the Forefront of Climate Change,’ Hoboken, New Jersey, Seeks Damages From ExxonMobil

By David Hasemyer

Former vice-president Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination for president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden’s Early Climate Focus and Hard Years in Congress Forged His $2 Trillion Clean Energy Plan

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention with a speech delivered in front a live audience on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. Credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty
With Wild and Dangerous Weather All Around, Republicans Stay Silent on Climate Change

By Marianne Lavelle

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu thanks her supporters at her Election Night watch party on Nov. 5, 2019. Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Boston Progressives Expand the Green New Deal to Include Justice Concerns and Pandemic Recovery

By Katelyn Weisbrod

Most of the Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska is protected under the Roadless Rule. Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
Alaska Tribes Petition to Preserve Tongass National Forest Roadless Protections

By Katelyn Weisbrod

A new study projects that all but possibly a few polar bear populations will face demographic declines by 2100 as the season with no sea ice elongates and extends polar bear fasts. Credit: Steven C. Amstrup/Polar Bears International
How Many Polar Bears Will Be Left in 2100? If Temperatures Keep Rising, Probably Not a Lot

By Katelyn Weisbrod

More by Katelyn Weisbrod
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube