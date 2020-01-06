A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

Even a renewable energy leader like Xcel, one of the first to pledge net zero emissions by mid-century, is finding it hard to end coal without adding natural gas.

Dan Gearino

By Dan Gearino

Jan 6, 2020
Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images

Xcel offered the first voluntary decarbonization plan by any large investor-owned utility, but it includes converting coal plants to run on natural gas and buying another natural gas plant that would run for decades. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images

As major U.S. utilities began making pledges this past year to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, or close to it, by mid-century, one of them was already drawing up a road map to make it happen.

Minneapolis-based Xcel was the first large investor-owned utility in the country to set the goal, in December 2018, and it spent 2019 planning how to get there.

But even a leader in renewable energy like Xcel is finding it difficult to shed fossil fuels completely before the 2040s, raising questions about any utility's ability to break from coal without adding new carbon energy in other forms, mainly natural gas.

 

Xcel, which serves 3.6 million customers in eight states, laid out a detailed proposal in 2019 for the Upper Midwest part of its territory. It is proposing to retire coal plants early, extend the life of a nuclear plant, and dramatically expand solar and wind energy.

"They are putting some very tangible flesh on the bones to get to their 2050 goal," said Kevin Lee, director of the climate and energy program for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. It's a "pretty monumental thing," he said.

2019 Year in Review

But Xcel's plan would also expand its use of natural gas by purchasing a gas plant and converting one of its coal plants to run on gas. The utility says it needs the fossil fuel to maintain reliability.

That decision is dividing local activists and is a microcosm of the broader debate around gas's future that has become pervasive in the fight over the nation's energy economy, as scientists warn about locking in decades of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Lee's group was one of several that agreed not to oppose Xcel's purchase of a natural gas plant in exchange for the company making firm commitments to close its two coal plants in Minnesota a decade earlier than planned and expand programs that help customers use less electricity.

The Citizens Utility Board, a consumer advocacy group, was more critical. It has described Xcel's large new investments in natural gas plants as being financially risky because the costs of renewable energy technologies are falling and the gas plants are a multi-decade commitment.

"Because this is the first resource plan, both in the state and nationally, in which an investor-owned utility is voluntarily offering a pathway to 100 percent decarbonization, it represents a significant place in the resource plan continuum," said Joseph Pereira, regulatory director for the Citizens Utility Board, in a July filing. "The resource mix selected in the upcoming plan will set the foundation for moving forward toward 100 percent decarbonization."

Chart: Xcel's Path to Net Zero Emissions
Chart: Xcel's Energy Forecast by Source

If approved by Minnesota regulators, the proposal would sharply cut emissions across Xcel's system in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota while keeping its rates close to flat, with an average annual increase of about 1 percent. Its use of solar in those states would jump from 3 percent to 17 percent, and wind would go from 27 percent to 37 percent.

Companywide, Xcel is aiming to reduce emissions 80 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Cutting that remaining 20 percent will likely be even harder.

Many Utilities Are Keeping Fossil Fuels Longer

Four other large utilities issued plans in 2019 to get to net-zero emissions, or close to it, but most of them also have plans to expand natural gas in the coming years.

Duke Energy, the largest electricity generator in the country, and Michigan-based DTE Energy pledged to be at net-zero emissions by 2050. Southern Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is aiming for "low to no carbon" by mid-century. And PSEG, based in New Jersey, says it will cut its carbon 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2046, with "a vision" of net zero by 2050.

Among them, Xcel's plan seems the best designed to actually lead to net zero, said Michael O'Boyle, director of electricity policy for Energy Innovation, a clean energy research firm.

Chart: Utilities' Emissions-Cutting Plans

For example, Duke's plan for North Carolina calls for construction of about 10,000 megawatts of natural gas plants by 2033. In comparison, Xcel's new natural gas capacity in Minnesota would add up to about 1,600 megawatts.

DTE currently has an 1,100-megawatt gas plant under construction, and it plans to operate its largest coal plant into the 2040s.

O'Boyle thinks these investments in fossil fuels will ultimately be bad for utilities and their consumers as wind, solar and battery storage that can provide on-demand renewable power get less expensive.

'Steel for Fuel': A Different Way to Make Money

The plummeting costs of renewable energy are already forcing investor-owned utilities to retool the way they do business, which was built around fossil fuel generation. Xcel has been a leader in embracing these changes. 

"Xcel Energy has kind of coined this term, 'steel for fuel,'" said David Giroux, head of investment strategy for T. Rowe Price, speaking in November as the asset management firm presented its 2020 economic outlook. "It's a really powerful change in the utility business model."

"Steel for fuel" is, essentially, Xcel's economic case to its shareholders for replacing coal plants that require large amounts of fuel with wind and solar. The costs associated with renewable sources are mostly upfront—the "steel"—with no ongoing fuel costs.

Regulated utilities aren't allowed to profit from the fuel they buy—they have to pass those costs on to consumers with no markup. So by shifting to wind and solar, its argument goes, Xcel can increase spending on the assets that earn utilities a profit, including more clean energy infrastructure. As the price of generating renewables continues to drop even further below coal, savings would grow—and could more than offset the costs of unpaid investments in retired coal assets.

Chart: Renewable Energy Costs Are Falling

The result, Giroux said, is that the returns for investors would grow because the utility has found a way to operate more efficiently.

Beyond the natural gas question, the greatest uncertainty for Xcel is what will happen in later years as it tries to cut those final emissions. Its current proposal doesn't go that far into the future.

The company acknowledges that the final steps toward net-zero carbon in the 2040s will likely depend on technologies that do not yet exist at a scale that can be affordably used. That may mean new types of nuclear plants, deployment of carbon-capture systems or possibly something entirely new.

Clean Energy
Natural Gas and Fracking
Solar Energy
Wind Energy
2019 Year in Review

About the Author

Dan Gearino

Dan Gearino covers the U.S. Midwest, part of ICN's National Environment Reporting Network. His coverage deals with the business side of the clean-energy transition and he writes ICN's Clean Economy Weekly newsletter. He came to ICN in 2018 after a nine-year tenure at The Columbus Dispatch, where he covered the business of energy and won state and national awards for his work, including from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the National Headliner Awards. Before that, he covered politics and business in his native Iowa and in New Hampshire, working as a newspaper reporter and an occasional radio correspondent. He grew up in Warren County, Iowa, just south of Des Moines, and is an alumnus of Macalester College in St. Paul. He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and two daughters. Reach Dan at dan.gearino@insideclimatenews.org.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Children wear face masks at the showgrounds in the New South Wales town of Bega where people are camping after being evacuated from nearby sites affected by bushfires on Dec. 31, 2019. Credit: Sean Davey/AFP/Getty Images
Wildfires Trap Thousands on Beach in Australia as Death Toll Rises

By PRIMROSE RIORDAN, FINANCIAL TIMES

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announce legislation to transform public housing as part of their Green New Deal plan. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Where Is the Green New Deal Headed in 2020?

By Marianne Lavelle

The ski industry is working to turn winter sports enthusiasts into climate supporters. Credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Turning Skiers Into Climate Voters with the Advocacy Potential of the NRA

By Judy Fahys

Pipeline construction. Credit: Robert Nicklesberg/Getty Images
2020: A Year of Pipeline Court Fights, with One Lawsuit Headed to the Supreme Court

By Phil McKenna

Scientists on Greenland's Petermann Glacier. Credit: Whitney Shefte/Washington Post via Getty Images
Climate Science Discoveries of the Decade: New Risks Scientists Warned About in the 2010s

By Bob Berwyn

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

Oil exploration rig. Credit: Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images
What’s Behind Big Oil’s Promises of Emissions Cuts? Lots of Wiggle Room.

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Protesters block a train in Worcester, Massachusetts. Credit: 350 New Hampshire Action
Coal Train Protesters Target One of New England’s Last Big Coal Power Plants

By Phil McKenna

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By Stacy Feldman, Marianne Lavelle

Midwest flooding. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
After a Rough Year, Farmers and Congress Are Talking About Climate Solutions

By Georgina Gustin

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper meets with disaster response officials. Credit: Office of the Governor
A Southern Governor's Climate and Clean Energy Plan Aims for Zero Emissions

By James Bruggers

Memphis at dusk, with a banner celebrating an anniversary of Memphis Light, Gas and Water, the municipal utility. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Cities Pressure TVA to Boost Renewable Energy as Memphis Weighs Breaking Away

By James Bruggers

The Michigan City Generating Station, one of NIPSCO's coal-fired power plants, sits on the shore of Lake Michigan. Credit: Joe Passe/CC-BY-SA-2.0
Close Coal Plants, Save Money: That's an Indiana Utility's Plan. The Coal Industry Wants to Stop It.

By Dan Gearino

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Clean Energy

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Clean Energy Loses Out in Congress’s Last-Minute Budget Deal

By James Bruggers, Marianne Lavelle

Orchards near Paonia, Colorado. Credit: Jutta Strohmaier
As Coal Declined, This Valley Turned to Sustainable Farming. Now Fracking Threatens Its Future.

By Bob Berwyn

Nashville. Credit: Derrick Brutel/CC-BY-SA-2.0
Southern Cities' Renewable Energy Push Could Be Stifled as Utility Locks Them Into Longer Contracts

By James Bruggers

More on Clean Energy

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images
Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

By Dan Gearino

Coal train in Virginia. Credit: Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images
Energy Regulator's Order Could Boost Coal Over Renewables, Raising Costs for Consumers

By Dan Gearino

Midwest flooding in the spring of 2019 in Craig, Missouri. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
As Climate Change Threatens Midwest's Cultural Identity, Cities Test Ways to Adapt

By Dan Gearino

More by Dan Gearino
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube