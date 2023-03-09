One State Generates Much, Much More Renewable Energy Than Any Other—and It’s Not California

A new batch of data about the country’s electricity generation shows the increasing dominance of one state as the clean energy leader.

No, it’s not California.

It’s Texas.

This isn’t new. Texas has produced more gigawatt-hours of electricity from renewable sources than any other state for several years running, thanks largely to wind energy. Now, the state is expanding its lead by continuing to be the county’s leader in wind energy, by a mile, and quickly closing the gap on California on utility-scale solar power.

In 2022, Texas generated 136,118 gigawatt-hours from wind and utility-scale solar, most of it from wind. The runner-up was California with 52,927 gigawatt-hours, most of it from utility-scale solar, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Some perspective: Texas’ total from wind and solar is huge—more than either New York or Ohio generated from all electricity sources. But Texas is also the country’s leader in overall electricity generation, and it’s the leader in generation from gas and coal, so the total for wind and solar, while gigantic, was just 34.3 percent of the total from all sources.

Iowa and Oklahoma are among states with small populations that are huge generators of wind energy, ranking third and fourth in this list of leaders in wind and solar.

Kentucky is near the bottom, despite having a lot of available land. But this should change as several large projects are in development.

If we zoom out to include all renewable electricity—like hydropower, biomass and others—then Texas is still the leader with 138,538 gigawatt-hours, followed by Washington, whose 91,148 gigawatt-hours mostly came from hydropower, and then California, which also has a lot of hydropower, with 89,473 gigawatt-hours.

Now let’s zoom out one more time to include all carbon-free electricity sources, which includes renewables and nuclear. The leader, again, is Texas, with 180,145 gigawatt-hours, followed by Illinois with 124,055 gigawatt-hours, most of it from nuclear.

The country got 39.7 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources last year, which was the sum of 21.5 percent from renewables and 18.2 percent from nuclear..

Just about any way you slice the numbers, Texas is on top.

“Texas has the best combination of wind and solar resources in the U.S.,” said Eric Gimon, senior fellow at the think tank Energy Innovation in San Francisco. By that, he means the state has high winds and bright sun.

But Texas is more than just resource-rich. It also has vast amounts of developable land and a regulatory system that is friendly to renewable energy developers, he said.

The state’s dominance in renewable energy is in spite of leadership that is closely tied to fossil fuel industries and has been hostile to cleaner options. To see this in action, just look at the aftermath of storms or blackouts in which leaders rush to blame renewables.

“States are scrambling to attract this kind of investment” in renewable energy, said Doug Lewin, president of Stoic Energy, a clean energy consulting firm in Austin. “And here, Texas has some subset of policymakers that seem hell bent on slowing it down.”

But this sentiment is more pervasive in politics than it is in the business community, he said. Some of Texas’ largest oil and gas companies are also investing in renewable energy, either to sell it or to use it to power their own operations.

“It doesn’t look like as much of a cage match as some people in the capitol, you know, who are watching too much Fox News, think it is,” Lewin said.

But he laments that the state isn’t doing more to make the most of the opportunity it has with renewable energy. He would like to see the construction of more transmission lines to deliver power from wind-rich parts of the state to the major population centers. Also, he would like to see state officials do more to attract solar and wind power manufacturers.

The larger point is that every state needs to figure out how to get the most from an energy transition in which the trend lines are clear.

Another important part of the conversation is rooftop solar.

EIA tabulates the output for small-scale solar systems, which are largely rooftop systems and are a separate category from utility-scale solar.

If I were to add small-scale solar to the state totals, Texas would still be ahead, but the lead wouldn’t be quite so big. California dominates in small-scale solar with 23,094 gigawatt-hours, which is about seven times the number from Texas.

To make a swift transition away from fossil fuels, the country is going to need all of the carbon-free resources it can get, and to design a grid in which all the resources can work together.

Think of the charts above as the “before” picture. The states with the most development still have a lot of room for growth, and the states that have lagged have an opportunity to get their act together.

