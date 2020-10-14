A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Maui Has Begun the Process of Managed Retreat. It Wants Big Oil to Pay the Cost of Sea Level Rise.

The county in Hawaii joins a long line of cities, counties and states suing the fossil fuel industry for damages related to climate change.

David Hasemyer

By David Hasemyer

Oct 14, 2020
Oct 14, 2020
Maui. Credit: Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A lawsuit in Maui alleges that Big Oil hid the risks of their products on the climate and should be held responsible for the costs of sea level rise. Credit: Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With nearly 300 miles of coastline, the Hawaiian islands that make up Maui County face the threat of sea level rise from all sides. It's that assault that has formed the foundation of a lawsuit Maui filed this week against 20 fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for the rising costs of climate change.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell and ConocoPhillips, knew their products produced warming greenhouse gases that threatened the planet but hid those dangers from Maui's people and businesses to maximize corporate profits.

"Defendants have known for more than 50 years that greenhouse gas pollution from their fossil fuel products would have significant adverse impacts on the Earth's climate and sea levels," the lawsuit said. "Instead of warning of those known consequences ...  defendants concealed the dangers, promoted false and misleading information, sought to undermine public support for greenhouse gas regulation, and engaged in massive campaigns to promote the ever-increasing use of their products at ever-greater volumes."

 

Roadways, parks, infrastructure and buildings that hug the coastline are vulnerable to billions of dollars in damages from sea level rise caused by climate change, the lawsuit said. 

Some of Maui's most scenic and iconic highways are at risk, including a stretch of Honoapiilani Highway from Papalaua State Wayside Park to the Pali side of the town of Lahaina. 

Maui County, which consists of the islands of Maui, Lanai, most of Molokai and two uninhabited islands, already has begun working on a plan for managed retreat and new infrastructure to protect communities from the impacts of rising sea levels. Fossil fuel companies could have taken steps to reduce damage or warn people about the danger from continued use of oil and gas products that harm the environment, the lawsuit said.

But now the county wants the industry to take responsibility. 

"It might be a David vs. Goliath case, but someone has to take a stand and oil companies need to pay for the damage they knowingly caused," Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said in a prepared statement. "Our 'rock' is science, which clearly shows the impacts of burning fossil fuels have led to sea level rise and other environmental impacts that will get worse, perhaps much worse, in the years ahead."

Exxon did not respond to a request for comment.

Shell spokesperson Anna Arata said the company supports the transition to a lower-carbon future by lowering both the company's emission and that of its customers.

However, she said in a statement issued in response to previous lawsuits, "We do not believe the courtroom is the right venue to address climate change, but that smart policy from government, supported by inclusive action from all business sectors, including ours, and from civil society, is the appropriate way to reach solutions and drive progress."

Chevron spokesperson Sean Comey also restated the company's response to previous climate lawsuits, saying the company is "working to find real solutions to climate change." The climate lawsuits, he said, seek "to punish companies that deliver affordable, reliable energy."

Maui joins a growing list of cities, counties and states that have filed lawsuits seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for damages and mitigation costs attributable to climate change that could severely strain taxpayer-funded budgets.  

The lawsuits cite a series of stories published  by InsideClimate News in 2015 based on internal Exxon documents that revealed the extent of the company's knowledge about the central role of fossil fuels in causing climate change going back to the 1970s. 

Sea level rise threatens Maui's five commercial harbors and five airports, which will become increasingly exposed to chronic flooding that will disrupt inter-island and transoceanic shipping and travel, impacting the county's economic activities along with its residents and visitors, the lawsuit said.

"Since the County is almost entirely dependent upon imported food, fuel, and material, the vulnerability of ports and airports to extreme events, sea level rise, and increasing wave heights is of serious concern," the lawsuit said.

On the island of Maui alone, more than $3.2 billion in assets, including more than 3,100 acres of land, 760 structures critical to Maui's tourism-based economy, and 11.2 miles of major roads, are at risk of inundation and destruction because of sea level rise estimated to occur by the year 2100, the lawsuit said. 

Native Hawaiian cultural and historical resources, such as burial grounds and home sites, and the habitat of native and endangered species face destruction by rising seas, wildfires and rising temperatures, the lawsuit said. 

The county's fire season runs year-round, rather than only a few months of the year. In 2019, called the "year of fire" on Maui, nearly 26,000 acres burned in the County—more than six times the total area burned in 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Heat continues to pound the islands with 2019 being the warmest year on record across the county. Kahului, on the island of Maui, broke or tied 61 daily record temperatures, leading to threats to human health and the water supply, the lawsuit said.

Maui's case comes at a time when nearly two dozen other climate cases are wending through the legal system and facing stiff opposition from the fossil fuel industry. The U.S. Supreme Court recently agreed to consider whether the cases should be heard in state or federal courts.

The first round of cases was filed three years ago when five cities and three counties in California sought damages from the industry. Those cases were followed in quick succession by lawsuits in Colorado, New York City, Baltimore, Kings County in Washington state, the state of Rhode Island and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations. Most recently, Connecticut and Delaware have filed climate lawsuits, as have Hoboken, New Jersey, and Charleston, South Carolina.

Generally, these cases embrace a range of state law violations that include public nuisance, trespass, product liability and consumer protection. 

Like the Maui case, most of the lawsuits have been filed in state courts. But fossil fuel companies are fighting to have them heard in federal court, where they have largely been successful in fending off earlier climate lawsuits. Consequently, legal battle lines so far have been drawn over jurisdictional questions rather than on substantive issues addressing the fossil fuel industry's role in climate change. 

The municipalities want the cases heard in state courts where they can focus on arguments grounded in state laws they believe more precisely relate to the cause and consequences of climate change. Having cases tried in local courts gives them an advantage because the courts are not constrained by prevailing federal laws that sharply constrain climate-related claims.

The industry is fighting to have the cases tried in federal court, where the law gives them the upper hand to argue climate change remedies are policy issues best left to Congress, not the courts, a position that the federal courts have embraced in similar cases.

Extreme Weather
Business and Accountability
managed retreat
Hawaii
Climate Change
Maui
Sea Level Rise
Lawsuits

About the Author

David Hasemyer

David Hasemyer

InsideClimate News reporter David Hasemyer is co-author of the "Dilbit Disaster: Inside the Biggest Oil Spill You've Never Heard Of," which won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, and co-authored the 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist series "Exxon: The Road Not Taken." Prior to joining ICN, Hasemyer had an award-wining tenure at The San Diego Union-Tribune as an investigative reporter. Hasemyer's newspaper work has been recognized by the Associated Press, the Society for Professional Journalists, the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. He also has been a finalist for the Gerald Loeb Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Award for Social Justice and Human Rights. He can be reached at david.hasemyer@insideclimatenews.org. PGP key: http://ow.ly/iEHN3089Gqg

 

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

A rancher walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed on a ranch along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on Oct. 1, 2014. Credit: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Droughts That Start Over the Ocean? They’re Often Worse Than Those That Form Over Land

By Bob Berwyn

Emissions on the New Jersey Turnpike. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
U.S. Emissions Dropped in 2019: Here's Why in 6 Charts

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Miles of unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sit in a lot on Oct. 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota. Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Too Much Sun Degrades Coatings That Keep Pipes From Corroding, Risking Leaks, Spills and Explosions

By Phil McKenna

Democrat Lt. Col. Amy McGrath (left) is running against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to represent Kentucky in the Senate. Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senate 2020: Mitch McConnell Now Admits Human-Caused Global Warming Exists. But He Doesn’t Have a Climate Plan

By James Bruggers

Crops are sprayed with fertilizer to promote the growth of sorghum crops in Heilongjiang Province, China, on July 1, 2020. Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Emissions of Nitrous Oxide, a Climate Super-Pollutant, Are Rising Fast on a Worst-Case Trajectory

By Phil McKenna

There are over 1,100 producing oil wells in the McKittrick oil field north of McKittrick, California. Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Biden Could Reduce the Nation’s Production of Oil and Gas, but Probably Not as Much as Many Hope

By Nicholas Kusnetz

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

PacifiCorp's Hunter coal fired power pant releases steam as it burns coal outside of Castle Dale, Utah on Nov. 14, 2019. Credit: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Having Rolled Back Obama’s Centerpiece Climate Plan, Trump Defends a Vastly More Limited Approach

By Marianne Lavelle

Former vice-president Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination for president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.
Biden’s Early Climate Focus and Hard Years in Congress Forged His $2 Trillion Clean Energy Plan

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump speaks a rally at an airport hanger on Aug. 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The rally took place one day after Trump formally accepted his party’s nomination to end the Republican National Convention at the White House. Cred
President Donald Trump’s Climate Change Record Has Been a Boon for Oil Companies, and a Threat to the Planet

By VERNON LOEB, MARIANNE LAVELLE, STACY FELDMAN

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

Honolulu is Already Feeling the Effects of Climate Change
Honolulu Sues Petroleum Companies For Climate Change Damages to City

By David Hasemyer

Bill Olesner walks down South Battery St. while cleaning debris from storm drains on Sept. 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Fives States Have Filed Climate Change Lawsuits, Seeking Damages From Big Oil and Gas

By David Hasemyer

‘At the Forefront of Climate Change,’ Hoboken, New Jersey, Seeks Damages From ExxonMobil

By David Hasemyer

Credit: U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit
U.S. Appeals Court in D.C. Restores Limitations on Super-Polluting HFCs

By Phil McKenna

Inside Clean Energy

More Extreme Weather

Ana Baptista, a community advocate, in Newark's Ironbound neighborhood. Credit: Brian Fraser/NBC News
At One of America’s Most Toxic Superfund Sites, Climate Change Imperils More Than Cleanup

By ERIK ORTIZ, NBC NEWS

Heavy industry lines the shores of Lavaca Bay, South Texas. Credit: Spike Johnson
A Sprawling Superfund Site Has Contaminated Lavaca Bay. Now, It’s Threatened by Climate Change

By LISE OLSEN, THE TEXAS OBSERVER, AND DAVID HASEMYER, INSIDECLIMATE NEWS

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies
Battered, Flooded and Submerged: Many Superfund Sites are Dangerously Threatened by Climate Change

By DAVID HASEMYER, INSIDECLIMATE NEWS, AND LISE OLSEN, TEXAS OBSERVER

More on Extreme Weather

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Maui. Credit: Andre Seale/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Maui Has Begun the Process of Managed Retreat. It Wants Big Oil to Pay the Cost of Sea Level Rise.

By David Hasemyer

Bill Olesner walks down South Battery St. while cleaning debris from storm drains on Sept. 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Fives States Have Filed Climate Change Lawsuits, Seeking Damages From Big Oil and Gas

By David Hasemyer

‘At the Forefront of Climate Change,’ Hoboken, New Jersey, Seeks Damages From ExxonMobil

By David Hasemyer

More by David Hasemyer
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube