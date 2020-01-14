A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

UN Proposes Protecting 30% of Earth to Slow Extinctions and Climate Change

The draft update to a global biodiversity treaty aims to solve two global challenges at once by protecting critical wildlife habitat and carbon sinks.

Phil McKenna

By Phil McKenna

Jan 14, 2020
Ring-tailed lemurs are on IUCN's endangered species list. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr

The draft proposal aims to prevent massive extinction of species, like these endangered lemurs, and worsening climate change, but ecologists say it doesn't go far enough. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr

A new United Nations proposal calls for national parks, marine sanctuaries and other protected areas to cover nearly one-third or more of the planet by 2030 as part of an effort to stop a sixth mass extinction and slow global warming.

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity released the proposed targets on Monday in a first draft of what is expected to become an update to the global treaty on biodiversity later this year. It aims to halt species extinctions and also limit climate change by protecting critical wildlife habitat and conserving forests, grasslands and other carbon sinks.

Ecologists hailed the plan as a good starting point, while simultaneously urging that more needs to be done.

"We will prevent massive extinction of species and the collapse of our life support system," said Enric Sala, a marine ecologist and National Geographic Society explorer-in-residence, of the draft. "But it's not enough. We need half of the planet in a natural state."

In an influential study published in April, Sala and others pushed for even more aggressive targets, calling for an additional 20 percent of the world to be set aside as "climate stabilization areas," where trees, grasslands and other vegetation are conserved, preventing further carbon emissions.

Eric Dinerstein, the lead author of last year's study and director of biodiversity and wildlife solutions for the health and environmental advocacy organization RESOLVE, said new climate models and biodiversity analyses conducted in the past year underscored the need to protect more than 30 percent of the planet in the near future.

"If we don't conserve these additional areas between now and 2030 or 2035, we are never going to make a nature-based solution approach work for staying below 1.5" degrees Celsius, the most ambitious aim of the Paris climate agreement.

Conserving more than 30 percent of the planet by 2030 will not be easy. Only 15 percent of all land and 7 percent of oceans is currently protected, according to the United Nations Environment World Conservation Monitoring Centre. These percentages are just shy of the UN Convention's 2020 targets, which call for 17 percent of all land and 10 percent of marine environments to be protected by the end of 2020.  

Approximately 190 countries have ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity since it was drafted in 1992. One major exception is the United States, which signed but has not ratified the agreement. 

Brian O'Donnell, director of Campaign for Nature, said the 2020 targets are still within reach.

"I think we are very close, and what tends to happen, as we get close to the deadline, that tends to move nations, and often you tend to get some bold announcements," he said.

The 2030 protected area targets, which could increase or decrease in ambition before being finalized, are anticipated to be adopted by governments at a meeting of the UN's Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, China, in October.

In addition to reaching spatial targets for protected areas, financing to manage and protect those areas adequately is also key, O'Donnell said.

He added, "that will be the make or break of whether this target is fully effective and works, if wealthier nations, philanthropists, and corporations put some resources behind this to help some of the developing world to achieve these targets as they become increasingly bold."

Global Climate Treaty
Biodiversity
Climate Change

About the Author

Phil McKenna

Phil McKenna is a Boston-based reporter for InsideClimate News. Before joining ICN in 2016, he was a freelance writer covering energy and the environment for publications including The New York Times, Smithsonian, Audubon and WIRED. Uprising, a story he wrote about gas leaks under U.S. cities, won the AAAS Kavli Science Journalism Award and the 2014 NASW Science in Society Award. Phil has a master's degree in science writing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was an Environmental Journalism Fellow at Middlebury College.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Bushfires have burned more than 12 million acres across Australia over the past three months and killed hundreds of millions of animals, including koalas and kangaroos. Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point

By Bob Berwyn

San Francisco faces increasing coastal risks as sea level rises. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Emails Reveal U.S. Justice Dept. Working Closely with Oil Industry to Oppose Climate Lawsuits

By David Hasemyer

President Donald Trump was flanked by officials from construction and other industries on Jan. 9, 2020, as he announced changes to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. Credit: Andrew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump Moves to Limit Environmental Reviews, Erase Climate Change from NEPA Considerations

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By Stacy Feldman, Marianne Lavelle

Emissions on the New Jersey Turnpike. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
U.S. Emissions Dropped in 2019: Here's Why in 6 Charts

By Nicholas Kusnetz

An oil pipeline in Alaska. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3 Arctic Wilderness Areas to Watch as Trump Tries to Expand Oil & Gas Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images
Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

By Dan Gearino

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

Scientists on Greenland's Petermann Glacier. Credit: Whitney Shefte/Washington Post via Getty Images
Climate Science Discoveries of the Decade: New Risks Scientists Warned About in the 2010s

By Bob Berwyn

Protesters block a train in Worcester, Massachusetts. Credit: 350 New Hampshire Action
Coal Train Protesters Target One of New England’s Last Big Coal Power Plants

By Phil McKenna

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

A Verreaux's sifaka, a type of lemur that lives in Madagascar. Credit: Martina Lippuner/WWF
Climate Change Threatens Thousands of Species in Our Lifetime

By Sabrina Shankman

Tens of Thousands of Species Could Be Protected By Limiting Warming to 1.5 Degrees
Urgent Climate Action Required to Protect Tens of Thousands of Species Worldwide, New Research Shows

By John H. Cushman Jr., Neela Banerjee

Humanity Faces a Biodiversity Crisis. Climate Change Makes It Worse.

By Sabrina Shankman, Georgina Gustin, John H. Cushman Jr.

The Arctic tundra is among several key ecosystems that store large amounts of carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere, but are under increasing pressure as global temperatures rise. Credit: Dave Walsh/VW Pics/UIG via Getty Images
Saving Ecosystems to Protect the Climate, and Vice Versa: a Global Deal for Nature

By Sabrina Shankman

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Global Climate Treaty

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres speaks at COP25. Credit: Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images
UN Climate Talks Stymied by Carbon Markets' 'Ghost from the Past'

By LESLIE HOOK, FINANCIAL TIMES

Homes in El Segundo, California, sit blocks from the Chevron refinery. Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Key Climate Justice Question at COP25: What Role Should Carbon Markets Play in Meeting Paris Goals?

By Marianne Lavelle

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa (right) and Chilean Minister of Environment and COP25 President Carolina Schmidt speak to the media ahead of the UNFCCC COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
UN Climate Summit Opens with Growing Concern About ‘Laggard’ Countries

By DANIEL DOMBEY & LESLIE HOOK, FINANCIAL TIMES

More on Global Climate Treaty

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Ring-tailed lemurs are on IUCN's endangered species list. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr
UN Proposes Protecting 30% of Earth to Slow Extinctions and Climate Change

By Phil McKenna

Protesters block a train in Worcester, Massachusetts. Credit: 350 New Hampshire Action
Coal Train Protesters Target One of New England’s Last Big Coal Power Plants

By Phil McKenna

Pipeline construction. Credit: Robert Nicklesberg/Getty Images
2020: A Year of Pipeline Court Fights, with One Lawsuit Headed to the Supreme Court

By Phil McKenna

More by Phil McKenna
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube