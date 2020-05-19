A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

EPA’s ‘Secret Science’ Rule Meets with an Outpouring of Protest on Last Day for Public Comment

Among those opposing the proposed rule were nearly 40 top scientific organizations and academic institutions which jointly submitted a letter to the agency.

Marianne Lavelle

By Marianne Lavelle

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020
Andrew Wheeler, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, arrives for a House Appropriations Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 4, 2020.

Andrew Wheeler (center), Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, arrives for a House Appropriations Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 4, 2020. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As the deadline approached for public comment on a controversial "transparency" rule proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, 39 top scientific organizations and academic institutions joined together on Monday to warn that if finalized, the regulation would greatly diminish the role of science in decisions affecting the environment and the health of Americans.

In a letter submitted to the EPA, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest scientific society, and a wide array of other professional groups and universities, strongly opposed the rule, which they said is "not about strengthening science, but about undermining the ability of the EPA to use the best available science in setting policies and regulations." 

The groups signing the letter included organizations as diverse as the American Psychological Association and the Crop Science Society of America, and universities from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to the University of California, Los Angeles.

The letter was part of an outpouring of opposition on the last day for public comment on the proposed rule, called "Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science." The rule would restrict the EPA's use of scientific studies relying  on health data that excludes names or other identifying information to protect patients' confidentiality or that are not "capable of being substantially reproduced." 

 

Critics say the regulation will knock out from consideration some of the most important human health research, while giving industry opponents of environmental protection rules a new avenue to challenge the agency's actions, even after President Donald J. Trump leaves the White House.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who has vowed to finalize the rule this year, has characterized the plan as a "good government" effort that will increase public confidence in the agency's decisions.

 "I fundamentally believe in Community Right to Know and the American public has the right to know what scientific studies underline the Agency's regulatory decisions," Wheeler said in a statement last month, thanking the agency's Science Advisory Board for "their support of the concept of the proposed rule." 

In fact, the 44-member board, made up of outside advisers, most of whom were appointed during the Trump administration, has expressed reservations about the proposed "transparency" rule. 

 "There is minimal justification provided in the Proposed Rule for why existing procedures and norms utilized across the U.S. scientific community, including the federal government, are inadequate," the board wrote in a report to Wheeler last month, referring to practices like peer review that are routinely used by scientific journals and have long been in use at the EPA. 

"Moving forward with altered transparency requirements beyond those already in use, in the absence of such a robust analysis, risks serious and perverse outcomes," the advisory board added.

The idea of challenging EPA science as lacking in "transparency" dates back more than 25 years to a strategy developed  by tobacco and fossil fuel industry advisers to fight national air quality standards on particulate matter pollution produced by combustion. Industry advisers took an approach of raising doubts about the original scientific studies on the grave health risks of so-called PM 2.5. 

The EPA eventually set fine particle pollution standards, but the fight over the science never quieted, in large part because a wide range of regulations affecting  the fossil fuel industry, including those seeking to address climate change, have been based on that science. When Republicans were in control of Congress, the House three times passed legislation to rein in the EPA's use of science, but the bills were  never taken up by the Senate.

The Trump administration picked up the idea, and received 600,000 comments when the new rule was first proposed in 2018. Wheeler addressed some of the issues on public access to confidential data in a "supplemental" proposal initially released in March  with an April 17 public comment deadline.

That deadline was extended to May 18 after health and environmental groups blasted Wheeler for advancing the plan in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In public comments filed in the last eight weeks, scientific organizations have raised concerns that the changes that Wheeler made last month have substantially broadened the scope of the science that could be subject to challenge. For instance, the Seattle Aquarium, which conducts research on water quality and the impacts of pollution, said the revised plan could restrict the EPA's use of "situationally unique research" that by definition could not be reproduced—for example, science based on one-time events like the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Our lives, ocean and planet depend on maintaining a strong, science-driven EPA," wrote Robert W. Davidson, president and CEO of the aquarium.

But an EPA spokesman said in an email that in the revisions Wheeler made clear that such "situational" research would not be excluded simply because it could not be replicated. "Science transparency does not weaken science, and does not endanger health, quite the contrary," the spokesman said. "By requiring transparency, scientists will be required to publish hypothesis and experimental data for other scientists to review and discuss, requiring the science to withstand skepticism and peer review." 

Joel Green, water quality biologist for the Hoh Tribe in Washington State, said that the proposed rule raises concerns for the 20 Treaty Tribes of western Washington, which rely on the  harvest of fish from the Pacific Ocean and Washington rivers. Green included a list of 60 human health studies on the dangers of mercury that he said could be excluded from consideration or given less weight in future EPA rulemaking under the new "transparency" regulation.

"The proposed rule does nothing to advance the EPA's mission to protect human health and the environment, but rather would be an invitation to polluting industries to legally challenge regulations protecting human health, and for the EPA to weaken those regulations," Green said.

But other groups supported the proposed rule. The American Council on Science and Health, for example, a nonprofit advocacy group that often opposes EPA protections, submitted comments largely in favor of the transparency proposal.

"External validation, checking someone's work, is a reasonable approach," wrote Chuck Dinerstein, senior fellow at the American Council on Science and Health.

The pesticide industry, represented by CropLife America and including Bayer Crop Science, supports the rule and called for extra time to provide comments. After the Obama administration proposed banning the widely-used insecticide, chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to brain damage in children, CropLife America in 2016 petitioned EPA to halt regulatory decisions that are based on science for which the raw data is not available. The Trump administration announced in 2019 it would not ban chlorpyrifos.

Two members of the EPA's Science Advisory Board submitted comments that dissented from the board's report to Wheeler and supported  the EPA's proposal, with some qualifications. John Graham,  a former senior official in the George W. Bush administration, wrote, " I believe the public at large (including affected interest groups) are entitled to access the information used by government to support the regulations (or deregulatory actions) that impact them." But he noted that  the EPA was likely to need a process for considering case-by-case waivers from the transparency requirements. And he suggested that the EPA set up a standing committee of its Science Advisory Board to assist the agency in addressing such situations.

"Working the kinks out of the process will require that the Agency take some time, meet with scientific organizations, engage in dialogue about key concerns, and do some consensus building," Graham wrote.

The hundreds of comments filed in the last few weeks by scientific organizations overwhelmingly opposed the rule, suggesting that the EPA is a long way from building such consensus.

But Steve Milloy, a former coal industry executive who runs the website junkscience.com and has long called for a ban on the use of what he called "secret science" at the EPA, said in an interview that the effort to enact the transparency rule already has had the kind of impact he and other proponents had hoped to see.

"I think the most important thing about it is this issue has been moved to the forefront of the regulatory science debate," Milloy said. "That's all you can hope for in the end. This has drawn a lot of attention to the problem of secret science, and that's very gratifying."

Georgina Gustin contributed reporting to this article.

Regulation
EPA
Andrew Wheeler
Secret Science
Donald Trump

About the Author

Marianne Lavelle

Marianne Lavelle is a reporter for InsideClimate News. She has covered environment, science, law, and business in Washington, D.C. for more than two decades. She has won the Polk Award, the Investigative Editors and Reporters Award, and numerous other honors. Lavelle spent four years as online energy news editor and writer at National Geographic. She also has worked at U.S. News and World Report magazine and The National Law Journal. While there, she led the award-winning 1992 investigation, "Unequal Protection," on the disparity in environmental law enforcement against polluters in minority and white communities.

She can be reached at marianne.lavelle@insideclimatenews.org. PGP key: bit.ly/PGPML15  

Public Comments in favor of and opposed to the Secret Science Rule

Opposed

"Let's be clear: this rule is a deliberate attempt to exclude scientific evidence from the policymaking process. If this so-called 'transparency' rule goes into effect, the EPA's ability to protect the health of Americans will be diminished.

— Sudip Parikh, chief executive officer, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), on behalf of 39 science organizations and universities

 

Opposed
"The proposed rule...would be an invitation to polluting industries to legally challenge regulations protecting human health, and for the EPA to weaken those regulations.

— Joel A. Green, Ph.D., water quality biologist, Hoh Indian Tribe, Washington state

 

Opposed
"This would... disallow the EPA from considering the breadth of research conducted following the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, which has deepened our understanding of the impacts of crude oil and its components...on ecosystem health, water quality, fisheries and much more." 

— Robert W. Davidson, President and CEO, Seattle Aquarium 


 

Opposed
"Exclusion of segments of the scientific literature, with the possibility of inclusion of other selected information without pre-defined criteria, could allow systematic bias to be introduced with no easy remedy."

— EPA's 44-Member Science Advisory Board


 

In Favor
"As the leader of an organization that promotes sound science and medicine and debunks what we call 'junk,' my colleagues and I are concerned that particularly in policymaking there be an open and honest debate about the science being used. That involves the very real need for review of all scientific findings."

— Thomas Golab, president, American Council on Science and Health, an advocacy group that opposes many environmental regulations


 

In Favor
"Transparency is not something academic institutions crave, but when they accept hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars those taxpayers deserve some level of meaningful transparency."

— Donald R. van der Vaart, senior fellow, John Locke Foundation, Raleigh, North Carolina, EPA Science Advisory Board member (dissenting opinion.)

 

In Favor
"Make the EPA show their work. Stop wasting taxpayers money! END Secret Science NOW!"

— Anonymous comment, part of a mass campaign organized by FreedomWorks, a conservative advocacy group

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

Most Popular

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

Michael Moore. Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: 6 Things Michael Moore’s ‘Planet of the Humans’ Gets Wrong

By Dan Gearino

Credit: Esther Horvath/Alfred Wegner Institute
The Largest Arctic Science Expedition in History Finds Itself on Increasingly Thin Ice

By Michael Kodas

Credit: Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images
The Canals Are Clear Thanks to the Coronavirus, But Venice’s Existential Threat Is Climate Change

By SARA MORACA

The 750-megawatt Conesville coal-fired power plant in eastern Ohio closed two weeks ago, one of many signals of the decline of coal power. Credit: Michael Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images
When Will Renewables Pass Coal? Sooner Than Anyone Thought

By Dan Gearino

Scott Chang-Fleetman. Credit: Evelyn Nieves/InsideClimate News
A Young Farmer Confronts Climate Change—and a Pandemic

By Evelyn Nieves

Youth climate strikers gather at New York City's Foley Square on Sept. 20, 2019, to participate in what's believed to be the largest global climate protest ever organized. Credit: Kristoffer Tigue/InsideClimate News
Could New York’s Youth Finally Convince the State to Divest Its Pension of Fossil Fuels?

By Kristoffer Tigue

The Coal Creek electric power plant in North Dakota will soon close. Credit: Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: With Planned Closing of North Dakota Coal Plant, Energy Transition Comes Home to Rural America

By Dan Gearino

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is seen in San Francisco, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
With 10 Appointees on the Ninth Circuit, Trump Seeks to Tame His Nemesis

By David Hasemyer

President Donald Trump tours a Honeywell International Inc. factory producing N95 masks in Phoenix, Arizona. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
To Mask or Not? The Weighty Symbolism Behind a Simple Choice

By Judy Fahys

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

More Regulation

Old lodgepole pines in Montana killed by the mountain pine beetle stand beside young, healthy trees in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In Montana, Children File Suit to Protect ‘the Last Best Place’

By Judy Fahys

The buildings of downtown Los Angeles are partially obscured in the late afternoon on November 5, 2019 as seen from Pasadena, California.
Ignoring Scientists’ Advice, Trump’s EPA Rejects Stricter Air Quality Standard

By Marianne Lavelle

Credit: U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit
U.S. Appeals Court in D.C. Restores Limitations on Super-Polluting HFCs

By Phil McKenna

More on Regulation

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Andrew Wheeler, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, arrives for a House Appropriations Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 4, 2020.
EPA’s ‘Secret Science’ Rule Meets with an Outpouring of Protest on Last Day for Public Comment

By Marianne Lavelle

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

The buildings of downtown Los Angeles are partially obscured in the late afternoon on November 5, 2019 as seen from Pasadena, California.
Ignoring Scientists’ Advice, Trump’s EPA Rejects Stricter Air Quality Standard

By Marianne Lavelle

More by Marianne Lavelle
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube