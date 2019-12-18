A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Michael Bloomberg on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

How do the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls compare on their climate history and promises to solve the crisis? ICN is analyzing their records.

Marianne Lavelle

By Marianne Lavelle

Dec 18, 2019
Michael Bloomberg. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg, a businessman and former mayor of New York City, is running for president as a Democrat. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images

"A decade ago no one would have believed that we could take on the coal industry and close half of all U.S. plants. But we have. ... And now, we will take on the fossil fuel industry to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. I believe we will succeed again." —Michael Bloomberg, June 2019


Been There

When Superstorm Sandy hit New York in 2012, it stirred the seas to 14 feet, rolling over the nation's largest city with a force that flooded subway tunnels and left thousands homeless. Then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg issued evacuation orders that were widely ignored, and then endured criticism for attempting a return to normalcy too quickly. But the comprehensive climate action plans he developed in the wake of the storm were widely seen as the most ambitious city-level efforts in the world to mitigate and adapt to global warming.

Candidate profiles

Done That

Bloomberg, 77, who switched parties to run for mayor as a Republican and then switched back to Democrat, has more experience in international climate diplomacy than any other Democratic candidate with the possible exception of former Vice President Joe Biden. He served as a United Nations climate envoy and as head of C40, an international organization of cities committed to climate action. He chaired the international Financial Stability Board's task force that in 2017 developed voluntary guidelines for climate-related financial disclosures by businesses. With former California Governor Jerry Brown, he launched America's Pledge in 2017, bringing together cities, states and businesses committed to meeting the Paris climate goals.

Bloomberg, the richest man in New York, has also devoted a portion of his $54 billion fortune to a drive to shut down fossil fuel plants, by bankrolling Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign and launching the new Beyond Carbon campaign devoted to halting natural gas power now, too.

Candidate profiles

Getting Specific

  • Bloomberg has portrayed the Green New Deal as a political non-starter, at least with the current Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, and argues that climate activists should focus on what's do-able. "Mother Nature does not wait on our political calendar, and neither can we," he wrote in March 2019. (At the time, he was promising not to run for president and to instead devote his efforts to a drive for clean energy.)

  • Like the other Democratic candidates, he has embraced goals in line with the science: 100 percent clean energy by 2050, with interim goals of cutting emissions 50 percent by 2030 and ensuring 80 percent clean electricity by the end of his second term in office.

  • Bloomberg joined the race in November 2019, long after most other candidates. The first part of his climate plan focuses on cleaner electricity. He said he would work to shut down all 251 remaining U.S. coal plants, and work with community leaders and local officials to ensure that community transition plans are in place. A criticism of his Beyond Coal campaign with Sierra Club is that it didn't pay enough attention to the impact on coal-dependent communities. Now, he says, he would "prioritize the frontline communities that have suffered most from coal pollution or have been left behind in the transition to clean energy."

  • Bloomberg has also been criticized because many of the coal plants shut down in the Beyond Coal drive were converted to natural gas instead of being replaced by zero-emissions renewable energy. He now promises to curtail the drive for new natural gas plants if elected.

  • In the past, Bloomberg endorsed the idea of a carbon tax to help spur the transition to cleaner energy. But so far, pricing carbon has not been a part of his climate plan—instead he focuses on ending subsidies for fossil fuels and putting a moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases on federal lands. 

  • Bloomberg has promised to "embed environmental justice into how the government conducts its work." He said the federal government should focus on rulemaking, enforcement and investments on communities disproportionately impacted by the production and use of coal and gas.

  • So far, Bloomberg has only talked about a relatively modest federal spending increase to achieve his climate goals—increasing federal research and development into clean energy to $25 billion a year, quadrupling current spending. In contrast, Bernie Sanders is talking about a $16.3 trillion mobilization and Biden, $1.7 trillion in new federal spending over the next 10 years. Bloomberg has promised more details on the financing of his climate plan in the future.

Our Take

On climate change, Bloomberg has experience unmatched in the presidential field—in international diplomacy through the UN and the Financial Stability Board; in philanthropy through the Sierra Club and the state and local coalitions he helped to build; and in managing New York City through crisis and recovery. Many credit him with laying the groundwork for state approval in early 2019 of a plan to cut New York City traffic through congestion pricing—an effort that makes him the only presidential candidate with vital experience as a government executive negotiating with a recalcitrant legislature over climate issues.

But to many ardent climate activists, the idea of backing a baby boomer billionaire is out of step with the youth-led, economic-justice-focused agenda of the Green New Deal era. Bloomberg has made a nod to these voters, with his ubiquitous TV ads stressing that he'll stand up to the coal lobby and raise taxes on the wealthy, while he clearly positions himself to capture more moderate voters. It's not clear that his late entry into the race will give Bloomberg enough time to build the support he would need across the wide range of the Democratic coalition to win the party's nomination.

Read Michael Bloomberg's climate platform.
Read more candidate profiles.

Politics
Election 2020
Candidate Profiles 2020

About the Author

Marianne Lavelle

Marianne Lavelle is a reporter for InsideClimate News. She has covered environment, science, law, and business in Washington, D.C. for more than two decades. She has won the Polk Award, the Investigative Editors and Reporters Award, and numerous other honors. Lavelle spent four years as online energy news editor and writer at National Geographic. She also has worked at U.S. News and World Report magazine and The National Law Journal. While there, she led the award-winning 1992 investigation, "Unequal Protection," on the disparity in environmental law enforcement against polluters in minority and white communities.

She can be reached at marianne.lavelle@insideclimatenews.org. PGP key: bit.ly/PGPML15  

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Natural gas meters. Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images
These Cities Want to Ban Natural Gas. But Would It Be Legal?

By Phil McKenna

Yupik men prepare a boat to fish for salmon on the Bering Sea. Rising temperatures are affecting their lives in many ways, from the impact on the sea life they depend on for food to sea level rise and erosion that is damaging their coastal communities. Cr
Arctic Report Card 2019: Extreme Ice Loss, Dying Species as Global Warming Worsens

By Sabrina Shankman

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveils her Green Deal plan to fight climate change on Dec. 11, 2019, at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Getty Images
EU Unveils 'Green Deal' Plan to Get Europe Carbon Neutral by 2050

By MEHREEN KHAN, FINANCIAL TIMES

Nashville. Credit: Derrick Brutel/CC-BY-SA-2.0
Southern Cities' Renewable Energy Push Could Be Stifled as Utility Locks Them Into Longer Contracts

By James Bruggers

Rex Tillerson was Exxon's CEO from 2006 until his retirement shortly before becoming U.S. secretary of state in the Trump administration in 2017. He testified at the New York trial. Credit: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images
Judge Clears Exxon in Investor Fraud Case Over Climate Risk Disclosure

By Nicholas Kusnetz , David Hasemyer

Meltwater on the Greenland Ice Sheet. Credit: Ian Joughin/University of Washington APL Polar Science Center
Climate Tipping Points Are Closer Than We Think, Scientists Warn

By Bob Berwyn

Satellite images show the water vapor in atmospheric rivers, including one headed into the western United States and Mexico. Credit: NASA Worldview
Atmospheric Rivers Fuel Most Flood Damage in the U.S. West. Climate Change Will Make Them Worse.

By Bob Berwyn

Homes in El Segundo, California, sit blocks from the Chevron refinery. Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Key Climate Justice Question at COP25: What Role Should Carbon Markets Play in Meeting Paris Goals?

By Marianne Lavelle

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Credit: STF/AFP via Getty Images
Natural Gas Rush Drives a Global Rise in Fossil Fuel Emissions

By Nicholas Kusnetz

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and UN climate envoy, has led the international C40 cities group focused on climate action. Credit: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Bloomberg Is a Climate Leader. So Why Aren’t Activists Excited About a Run for President?

By Marianne Lavelle

A Sunrise Movement march in New York City. Credit: Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Green New Deal vs. Carbon Tax: A Clash of 2 Worldviews, Both Seeking Climate Action

By Marianne Lavelle

Highway and industry. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
Carbon Tax Plans: How They Compare and Why Oil Giants Support One of Them

By Marianne Lavelle

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) answers questions at CNN's climate crisis town hall on Sept. 4, 2019. Credit: CNN video
Climate Crisis Town Hall Tested Candidates' Boldness and Credibility

By Marianne Lavelle

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Politics

Elizabeth Warren. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

By Phil McKenna

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and UN climate envoy, has led the international C40 cities group focused on climate action. Credit: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Bloomberg Is a Climate Leader. So Why Aren’t Activists Excited About a Run for President?

By Marianne Lavelle

Virginia voters gave Democrats a leadership trifecta on Nov. 5, 2019, flipping both chambers of the legislature from Republican to Democrat in a state led by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Credit: Katherine Frey/Washington Post via Getty Images
Voters Flip Virginia’s Legislature, Clearing Way for Climate and Clean Energy Policies

By James Bruggers

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Michael Bloomberg. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC via Getty Images
Michael Bloomberg on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

By Marianne Lavelle

Homes in El Segundo, California, sit blocks from the Chevron refinery. Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A Key Climate Justice Question at COP25: What Role Should Carbon Markets Play in Meeting Paris Goals?

By Marianne Lavelle

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York and UN climate envoy, has led the international C40 cities group focused on climate action. Credit: Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Bloomberg Is a Climate Leader. So Why Aren’t Activists Excited About a Run for President?

By Marianne Lavelle

More by Marianne Lavelle
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube