A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Exxon Turns to Academia to Try to Discredit Harvard Research

In the latest go-round in a continuing dispute, the oil giant’s efforts to tear down the work may do the company more harm than good.

Nicholas Kusnetz

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Oct 19, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
An Exxon gas station is pictured in Washington on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

An Exxon gas station is pictured in Washington on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

ExxonMobil is not known for its acquiescence—tenacious litigation and well-funded advertising are the oil giant's favored methods for trying to swat away opponents. And in the latest flare-up in an ongoing battle between the company and two Harvard researchers, Exxon has now turned to the pages of an academic journal to continue its relentless self-defense.

Three years ago, Geoffrey Supran, a post-doctoral research fellow at Harvard University, and Naomi Oreskes, a professor at the school, published a peer-reviewed article that examined nearly four decades of internal documents, including documents obtained by InsideClimate News, and public statements by Exxon and its predecessors. They found "a discrepancy between what ExxonMobil's scientists and executives discussed about climate change privately and in academic circles and what it presented to the general public."

The authors concluded that the company had misled the public about climate science, a finding that lent academic weight to the reporting InsideClimate News had published two years earlier. Exxon has tried to discredit the authors and their research, and last week, that effort reached the pages of the journal that published the original work.

On Friday, Environmental Research Letters published a comment by Vijay Swarup, Exxon's vice president of research and development, that seeks to rebut the 2017 research, saying it has "at least two methodological flaws."

Swarup argues that Supran and Oreskes misleadingly attributed public statements made by Mobil before the two companies merged in 1999, including advertorials published in the New York Times, to Exxon. And, he asserts, the researchers then used those statements to demonstrate inconsistency with Exxon's internal documents and published research. 

Swarup also claims that the researchers erred by examining only a tiny percentage of the advertorials that Mobil published in The New York Times, a selection that Swarup says was "cherry-picked by another entity, Greenpeace, an activist group engaged in a long running anti-ExxonMobil campaign." In the 2017 paper, Supran and Oreskes said they had sourced the advertorials "from a collection compiled by" Greenpeace.

Finally, Swarup cites a review that Exxon commissioned of the 2017 article, which questioned the method that Supran and Oreskes used to analyze the documents. All these together, Swarup writes, "call into question the publication's conclusions."

But the journal also published a reply by Supran and Oreskes. 

In their reply, Supran and Oreskes call Swarup's claims "misleading and incorrect," and draw on newly-available documents that they say only reinforce their original conclusion and further undermine Swarup's claims. 

Supran and Oreskes say that only 4 percent of the advertorials Mobil published addressed climate change and so only this small subset was relevant to their research. And they reject Swarup's assertion that they conflated statements by Mobil with documents attributed to Exxon—in their study, they write, they "explicitly attributed each individual advertorial to one of Exxon, Mobil, or ExxonMobil Corp."

But Supran and Oreskes also cite an addendum to their original research that draws on additional materials they say underscore the fact that executives and scientists at Mobil, as well as those at Exxon, were well aware of the state of climate science. The addendum has been accepted by a journal but has not yet been published. One of those documents is a 1983 "Status Report" on global warming by Mobil that, the authors write, "cautioned that if 'urgent national concern' about the greenhouse effect emerged, 'restrictions on fossil fuel and land use might be established.'"

Supran declined to comment, saying he is waiting to discuss the new findings until the addendum is published, which he expects will be within a few weeks. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The company has alleged that Supran and Oreskes—along with other organizations, including InsideClimate News, and some state attorneys general that have sued or investigated the company—are part of a conspiracy to tarnish its image, and has sought to discredit their work. Those efforts have included, among other things, a Twitter campaign; a letter to European Parliamentarians; and filings in some lawsuits against the company.

Exxon's attack rests in part on charges that a group of philanthropies are funding the work: The Rockefeller Brothers Fund supported Supran's and Oreskes' 2017 research, and is also among the funders of InsideClimate News. But their case against the researchers is also based on research that Exxon paid for, which was not peer reviewed. These charges have not gained much traction in the courts, where Exxon has used them to try to have cases against the company dismissed.

Instead, the latest back-and-forth may only draw attention to the type of behavior for which Exxon has drawn scrutiny from journalists, advocates and, increasingly, lawsuits from state and local governments. The legal claims have cited news reports by InsideClimate News and others,  as well as Supran and Oreskes' research, to argue that Exxon misled the public about climate change and fought efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and should therefore help pay the costs those governments face as more severe wildfires, storms and rising seas batter their residents and infrastructure.

Supran and Oreskes, in their response, point out that Swarup does not explicitly reject their original conclusion that the company and its predecessors misled the public, an assertion they say is clearly backed by the evidence.

"Faced with this," they write, "Swarup resorts to the familiar tactic of trying to create doubt about scientific conclusions by questioning the research methodologies used or the motivations of the researchers. He continues ExxonMobil's established pattern of attempting to discredit—rather than disprove—scientific findings that cannot, in fact, be disproved, because all available evidence supports them. ExxonMobil Corp's reaction is predictable and ironic, because it is a case in point of what we described in our original study."

 

Climate Denial
Oil/Tar Sands
Climate Change
ExxonMobil
Exxon
Harvard
fossil fuels

About the Author

Nicholas Kusnetz

Nicholas Kusnetz is a reporter for InsideClimate News. Before joining ICN, he worked at Center for Public Integrity and ProPublica. His work has won numerous awards, including from the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, and has appeared in more than a dozen publications, including The Washington Post, Businessweek, The Nation, Fast Company and The New York Times.

Nicholas can be reached at: nicholas.kusnetz@insideclimatenews.org or securely at nicholas.kusnetz@protonmail.com.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Tule Elk. Credit: Julia Kane/InsideClimate News
California Ranchers and Activists Face Off Over a Federal Plan to Cull a Beloved Tule Elk Herd

By Katelyn Weisbrod

The San Luis Reservoir receives water from the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. The water is pumped uphill into the reservoir and released to continue downstream along the California Aqueduct for farm irrigation and other uses. Credit: Melanie Stetson
Sparring Over a ‘Tiny Little Fish,’ a Legendary Biologist Calls President Trump ‘an Ignorant Bully’

By Evelyn Nieves

Emissions on the New Jersey Turnpike. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
U.S. Emissions Dropped in 2019: Here's Why in 6 Charts

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Melting permafrost cliffs near Zyryanka, Russia are crumbling into the Kolyma River, unleashing tons of organic soil sediments that can release CO2 and methane to the atmosphere. Analyzing those sediments from deposits on the ocean floor helps show how fa
New Climate Warnings in Old Permafrost: 'It’s a Little Scary Because it’s Happening Under Our Feet.'

By Bob Berwyn

bucket-wheel excavator removes the first layer of soil for the expansion of the nearby Welzow open-pit lignite coal mine on August 20, 2010 near Drebkau, Germany. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
What Germany Can Teach the US About Quitting Coal

By Dan Gearino

Solar panels work in an integrated power station in Yancheng city, in Jiangsu province, on Oct. 14, 2020. Credit: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: Four Charts Tell the Story of the Post-Covid Energy Transition

By Dan Gearino

Orthopedic surgeon Al Gross (left) is running against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) to represent Alaska in the Senate. Credit: Al Gross; Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images
Senate 2020: In Alaska, a Controversy Over an Embattled Mine Has Tightened the Race

By Sabrina Shankman

Ramón Cruz is the first Latino to serve as president of the Sierra Club in the 128-year history of the nation's largest environmental organization. Credit: International Transport Forum
Q&A: The Sierra Club Embraces Environmental Justice, Forcing a Difficult Internal Reckoning

By Evelyn Nieves

There are over 1,100 producing oil wells in the McKittrick oil field north of McKittrick, California. Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Biden Could Reduce the Nation’s Production of Oil and Gas, but Probably Not as Much as Many Hope

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Democrat Lt. Col. Amy McGrath (left) is running against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to represent Kentucky in the Senate. Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senate 2020: Mitch McConnell Now Admits Human-Caused Global Warming Exists. But He Doesn’t Have a Climate Plan

By James Bruggers

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

The Baytown Exxon gas refinery produces the more processed oil than any other facility in the United States on March 23, 2006 in Baytown, TX. (Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Reportage by Getty Images)
Exxon Touts Carbon Capture as a Climate Fix, but Uses It to Maximize Profit and Keep Oil Flowing

By Nicholas Kusnetz

‘At the Forefront of Climate Change,’ Hoboken, New Jersey, Seeks Damages From ExxonMobil

By David Hasemyer

An ExxonMobil sign is seen on a gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
An Oil Giant’s Wall Street Fall: The World is Sending the Industry Signals, but is Exxon Listening?

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Oil companies have lost billions since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new earnings reports. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Big Oil Took a Big Hit from the Coronavirus, Earnings Reports Show

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Inside Clean Energy

More Climate Denial

President Donald Trump speaks a rally at an airport hanger on Aug. 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The rally took place one day after Trump formally accepted his party’s nomination to end the Republican National Convention at the White House. Cred
President Donald Trump’s Climate Change Record Has Been a Boon for Oil Companies, and a Threat to the Planet

By VERNON LOEB, MARIANNE LAVELLE, STACY FELDMAN

President Donald Trump is flanked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases while speaking about coronavirus vaccine development on May 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
What Dr. Fauci Can Learn from Climate Scientists About Responding to Personal Attacks Over Covid-19

By Marianne Lavelle

James Enstrom
How a Contrarian Scientist Helped Trump’s EPA Defy Mainstream Science

By Marianne Lavelle

More on Climate Denial

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

An Exxon gas station is pictured in Washington on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Exxon Turns to Academia to Try to Discredit Harvard Research

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Joe Biden (left) conducts a town hall in Philadelphia while President Donald Trump has a similar event in Miami on Oct. 15. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
Climate Change Makes a (Very) Brief Appearance in Dueling Town Halls Held by Trump and Biden

By Nicholas Kusnetz , Ilana Cohen

There are over 1,100 producing oil wells in the McKittrick oil field north of McKittrick, California. Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Biden Could Reduce the Nation’s Production of Oil and Gas, but Probably Not as Much as Many Hope

By Nicholas Kusnetz

More by Nicholas Kusnetz
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube