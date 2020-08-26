A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

An Oil Giant’s Wall Street Fall: The World is Sending the Industry Signals, but is Exxon Listening?

The company, which dropped off the Dow this week, has remained defiant as the oil market has plummeted and its competitors have begun to shift gears.

Nicholas Kusnetz

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
An ExxonMobil sign is seen on a gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

An ExxonMobil sign is seen on a gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey. ExxonMobil has fallen off the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

In case anyone doubted the existential threats bearing down on the oil industry, Wall Street delivered another sign that oil and gas companies are in deep trouble this week, with the announcement that ExxonMobil was falling off the Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index. While the decisive blow might have come from the novel coronavirus, which has sent oil demand plummeting, it's becoming harder to dispute that the industry may be in irreversible decline, as governments accelerate efforts to tackle climate change and move away from fossil fuels.

The companies included in the Dow Jones index are meant to represent the might of American commerce, and Exxon and its predecessor Standard Oil of New Jersey had held a secure place on the list since 1928, the longest run of any company.

On Monday, however, the keeper of the list announced Exxon would be replaced by Salesforce.com, the software company, as part of a shakeup prompted by a stock split by Apple. It's hard to imagine a more symbolic end to Exxon's tenure.

In 2007, when oil prices were sky high, Exxon was perched atop the corporate pyramid as one of the most profitable companies on the planet, a behemoth with a market value of more than $500 billion. But as the world emerged from the Great Recession, the oil industry—and Exxon in particular—seemed stuck, as the rest of society, including Wall Street, charted a different course.

The industry's success, ironically enough, presented its first problem, as the explosive growth of fracking in the United States helped to push down global oil prices, by flooding the market with  a glut of crude. Exxon placed a multi-billion dollar bet on this boom that some analysts now say never paid off.

In the following years, as governments began stepping up efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy sources were quickly becoming competitive with fossil fuels in power markets, and electric vehicles looked to finally be catching on. Technological innovations and a global drive for efficiency started to bend down the growth curve of oil demand. The industry was facing something entirely new—competition.

The results can be charted in Exxon's stock price, which despite some zigs and zags remained stubbornly flat during the 2010s, before succumbing to a precipitous decline beginning in January, as the coronavirus took hold in China. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, has climbed inexorably higher. More broadly, the energy sector's share of the other major stock index, the S&P 500, has fallen from about 12 percent a decade ago to 3 percent today.

By the time the pandemic locked down much of the world in early spring, some analysts and even executives of European oil giants like Shell and BP were saying that a global peak in oil demand was marching closer, or perhaps had already passed.

By the summer, the oil industry was facing its worst financial crisis in decades. Exxon reported two consecutive quarterly losses, to the tune of $1.7 billion, despite dramatic cuts in spending. The company even announced it would suspend its contributions to its employees' retirement savings accounts.

Some of Exxon's peers have responded to the crisis by trying to adapt, or at least giving the appearance of doing so. The European giants have all announced goals for cutting their emissions and ramping up investments in renewable energy. In recent months, they have rejiggered their portfolios, wiping billions in value from oil and gas assets that are now less profitable amid a hastening shift from oil and gas. Earlier this month, BP became the first major oil company to say it would cut its oil and gas production by the end of the decade, beginning a true shift, it said, from an oil company to an energy company. 

An Exxon spokesman, Casey Norton, said in a statement that the company's fall from the Dow Jones will not affect its business.

Some of Exxon's troubles may come down to poor management, and to its massive spending programs. Chevron, for example, has performed comparatively well—it remains as the only oil company on the Dow Jones index—despite maintaining a similar course of largely eschewing renewable energy and bold emissions pledges.

But executives at Exxon have also remained uniquely defiant of a global energy transition that appears to be accelerating, even as the company's financial problems mount. During Exxon's most recent earnings announcement, when it reported a loss of $1.1 billion over just three months, one analyst inquired about the clear divergence between the company's performance and the broader market, asking, "What's the market missing?"

Senior Vice President Neil Chapman laughed, and said, "Look, in terms of how do we think about this business, we don't think the long-term has changed." Global population continues to grow, he said, and there's no sign that oil and gas demand won't continue to grow with it. The winner would be the company best positioned for that path, he said, and Exxon is that company.

So far, at least, the market doesn't seem to be listening.

Oil/Tar Sands
Exxon
Dow
Climate Change
Coronavirus
Wall St.
Big Oil

About the Author

Nicholas Kusnetz

Nicholas Kusnetz is a reporter for InsideClimate News. Before joining ICN, he worked at Center for Public Integrity and ProPublica. His work has won numerous awards, including from the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, and has appeared in more than a dozen publications, including The Washington Post, Businessweek, The Nation, Fast Company and The New York Times.

Nicholas can be reached at: nicholas.kusnetz@insideclimatenews.org or securely at nicholas.kusnetz@protonmail.com.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

A fire truck drives through flames as the Hennessey fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020. Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
California and Colorado Fires May Be Part of a Climate-Driven Transformation of Wildfires Around the Globe

By Michael Kodas

A firetruck drives along a closed Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fire continue to spread in California on August 19, 2020.
‘Is This Real Life?’ A Wall of Fire Robs a Russian River Town of its Nonchalance

By Evelyn Nieves

A view of the site of the Hennessey Fire exploded Tuesday afternoon and nearly doubled in size in a matter of minutes, on August 19, 2020 in Vacaville, California. Credit: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Paying for Extreme Weather: Wildfire, Hurricanes, Floods and Droughts Quadrupled in Cost Since 1980

By Bob Berwyn

Paramilitary policemen evacuate people in a flooded region in Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Thursday, July 16, 2020. Credit: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China’s Summer of Floods is a Preview of Climate Disasters to Come

By Lili Pike

The smokestack of the Wheelabrator Incinerator is seen near Interstate 95 in Baltimore, Maryland on March 9, 2019. Credit: EVA CLAIRE HAMBACH,EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images
How Maryland’s Preference for Burning Trash Galvanized Environmental Activists in Baltimore

By RACHEL FRITTS

Water from the Greenland ice sheet flows through heather and peat during unseasonably warm weather on Aug. 1, 2019. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Going, Going ... Gone: Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Passed a Point of No Return in the Early 2000s

By Bob Berwyn

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Joe Biden on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

By James Bruggers

Firefighters monitor flames as they approach a residence in the valley area of Vacaville, northern California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: What We Could Be Doing to Avoid Blackouts

By Dan Gearino

Medical staff, wearing protective gear, move a patient infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital on March 9, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Video: Covid-19 Will Be Just 'One of Many' New Infectious Diseases Spilling Over From Animals to Humans

By Anna Belle Peevey

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. The four-day event, initially postponed from July, is taking place almost wholly remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
After Two Nights of Speeches, Activists Ask: Hey, What About Climate Change?

By Marianne Lavelle

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

Oil companies have lost billions since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new earnings reports. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Big Oil Took a Big Hit from the Coronavirus, Earnings Reports Show

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Extinction Rebellion activists protest on the Bank junction outside the Bank of America
Analysts Worried the Pandemic Would Stifle Climate Action from Banks. It Did the Opposite.

By Kristoffer Tigue

BP. Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
BP Pledges to Cut Oil and Gas Production 40 Percent by 2030, but Some Questions Remain

By Nicholas Kusnetz

A pumpjack stands in a field next to Arvin High School with the Tehachapi Mountains in the background. Credit: Julia Kane
Tired of Wells That Threaten Residents’ Health, a Small California Town Takes on the Oil Industry

By Julia Kane

Inside Clean Energy

More Oil/Tar Sands

BP. Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
BP Pledges to Cut Oil and Gas Production 40 Percent by 2030, but Some Questions Remain

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Oil companies have lost billions since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new earnings reports. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Big Oil Took a Big Hit from the Coronavirus, Earnings Reports Show

By Nicholas Kusnetz

An Extinction Rebellion environmental activist mother group protest outside Google UK HQ demanding they stop climate deniers profiting on their platforms on October 16, 2019 in London, England. Credit: Ollie Millington/Getty Images
Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace Campaign for a Breakup Between Big Tech and Big Oil

By Ilana Cohen

More on Oil/Tar Sands

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

An ExxonMobil sign is seen on a gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey. Credit: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
An Oil Giant’s Wall Street Fall: The World is Sending the Industry Signals, but is Exxon Listening?

By Nicholas Kusnetz

BP. Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
BP Pledges to Cut Oil and Gas Production 40 Percent by 2030, but Some Questions Remain

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Oil companies have lost billions since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to new earnings reports. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Big Oil Took a Big Hit from the Coronavirus, Earnings Reports Show

By Nicholas Kusnetz

More by Nicholas Kusnetz
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube