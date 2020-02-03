A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

A Seven-Mile Gas Pipeline Outside Albany Has Activists up in Arms

National Grid says the project is needed to meet rising demand, but opponents see it as a means of connecting two interstate pipelines and boosting their capacities.

Kristoffer Tigue

By Kristoffer Tigue

Feb 3, 2020
Feb 3, 2020
Protesters in Brooklyn, New York, hold a banner saying no pipeline during a demonstration against a natural gas pipeline proposed by the utility National Grid. Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Protesters in Brooklyn, New York, demonstrate against a natural gas pipeline proposed by the utility National Grid. Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

For 40 years, Mary Dugan has watched her hometown of East Greenbush, New York, transform from a sleepy rural community into a bustling Albany suburb, its once solitary forests now peppered with stripmalls and daily traffic jams.

It's a transition Dugan hasn't minded. But when the utility company that supplies gas to the region proposed tearing up the road a mile from her one-story ranch to install a new pipeline, Dugan put her foot down. 

She protested and wrote letters along with her neighbors until the town board formally opposed the project.

"I'm not an activist. I'm not even sure I'm an environmentalist. But I don't want a pipeline," she said. "I don't want the Hudson River messed with and I'm worried about safety."

Back in February 2019, National Grid, a natural gas and electric utility, applied for a permit to build a small 7.3-mile natural gas pipeline across several towns in New York's Upper Hudson River Valley. It would make it easier to transfer gas in the Albany area between two large interstate pipelines. 

Anticipating quick approval by state regulators, the utility—which also services New York City and Long Island—expected to begin construction by fall 2019.  

Already into January 2020, however, the pipeline—dubbed the E37 Reliability and Resiliency Project—has yet to get approval, and could become the latest casualty in the escalating fight over the future of New York's energy economy. 

Facing resistance from residents who don't want a pipeline crossing their land under any conditions, and state lawmakers who have made ambitious climate pledges to reduce New York's reliance on fossil fuels, utility companies appear to be struggling to get even the smallest projects built. 

Climate activists, meanwhile, say utilities are using a "segmentation" strategy to enhance profits and expand the capacity of large interstate pipelines through small local segments like E37. They want the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which typically gets involved only in interstate pipelines, to regulate them. A protest is planned for Thursday in Albany, at which activists say they will present Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a petition opposing the pipeline.  

Patrick Stella, National Grid's Upstate New York communications manager, responded that the E37 pipeline is not the result of any such strategy and is intended to close a 30-mile loop around Albany for greater efficiency. "The primary driver for this, and all of National Grid's proposed projects, is, and always has been, safety, reliability and meeting customer need," he said.

Even Small Pipeline Segments Could Impact New York's Emissions Targets  

Major pipeline proposals to transport gas from Pennsylvania's shale fields into New York and surrounding states have become a flashpoint in the Northeast in the battle over fracking and climate change. 

Two of the biggest such pipelines—the Williams project carrying gas from Pennsylgvania through northern New Jersey, and the proposed Constitution pipeline from Pennsylvaqnia through western New York—were denied environmental permits by New York regulators in 2019 because of public health concerns, dealing a major blow to National Grid and other utilities that would have received gas from them. 

National Grid argued that without those pipelines, it wouldn't be able to meet exploding energy demand in New York. 

Smaller lines like E37 require much fewer regulatory approvals and typically have escaped public scrutiny. But they're part of a growing web of smaller pipelines that weave together the country's major gas pipelines and play an integral role in helping companies deliver their product. 

Proposed E37 Pipeline Route

Some environmental activists are now expanding their focus to fight smaller lines, arguing that segmentation allows  fossil fuel companies to expand the capacity of major pipelines while avoiding federal oversight in a way that leads to increased fracking in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale.  

"We had the sense that since a lot of the larger pipelines are having trouble, that companies are going to start doing these smaller pipelines—what we call segmenting," said Becky Meier, a co-founder of Stop New York Fracked Gas Pipeline (SNYFGP), a volunteer advocacy group that was heavily involved in fighting the Williams pipeline. "This could be the beginning of a new strategy on the utility companies' side."

Meier's group, along with dozens of advocacy groups and public officials, are challenging E37, saying that building the line is inconsistent with New York's ambitious climate law that requires the state to get all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. And how New York rules on the pipeline could be an early indicator of whether the state will be able to meet those goals.

"If the state has any possibility of meeting those goals, it has to essentially prohibit the introduction of any additional fossil fuel infrastructure into the state immediately," said Eleanor Stein, a climate change law professor at Albany Law School and a former administrative judge for the New York State Public Services Commission (PSC).

Maya Van Rossum, who runs the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, another environmental group, said smaller segments of pipelines don't operate in isolation, but expand already existing lines. When smaller lines connect larger ones, "that's passing gas from one to the other and really magnifying down the line the capacity of a pipeline," she said. 

Van Rossum said that because of that magnifying effect, E37 and any other line that expands an interstate pipeline should be regulated by FERC. "I am sure this is a very intentional growth strategy for the two pipelines that are involved," Van Rossum said.

National Grid Says E37 is Needed to Meet Increasing Demand

National Grid's E37 would run from the town of Bethlehem, under the Hudson River and northeast through East Greenbush to North Greenbush. At a little over 7 miles, the pipeline wouldn't provide a significant increase in gas capacity on its own.

But if completed, E37 would close what National Grid refers to as the "Albany loop," a series of natural gas pipelines it operates that stretch more than 30 miles around New York's Albany region in a horseshoe shape. The loop is fed by two larger interstate pipelines regulated by FERC, one operated by Dominion Energy Transmission Inc. (DETI), and the other by  Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) . 

By closing the loop, gas moving between Bethlehem and Troy, New York, would travel only 7 miles instead of about 30. It would also give National Grid more flexibility regarding which line it uses to bring gas into the region. That would allow National Grid to provide an additional 40 million cubic feet of gas per day to the area, bringing its total capacity to about 680 million cubic feet per day for its 260,000 customers in the region.

National Grid said the additional capacity and flexibility is needed to avoid service disruptions and meet New York's surging energy demands. In the Capital Region, the company said, it expects demand to rise more than 10 percent in the next decade.

Overall, natural gas consumption in the United States increased 26 percent between 2008 and 2018, according to data from the United States Energy Information Administration, driven by the fracking boom that unleashed an abundance of low-cost shale gas. And in New York, natural gas and oil altogether make up nearly 60 percent of the state's heating needs, up from 47 percent 20 years ago.  

Some activists and former state officials argue the utility's projections aren't accurate. Suzanne Mattei, an energy policy consultant and a former regional director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, said one indication that projection is off is that residential and commercial gas consumption in the U.S. is projected to remain flat through 2050. Mattei made the same argument when she issued a report opposing the Williams pipeline last year. 

"In Eastern Upstate New York," Stella, the National Grid spokesman, said in an email, "we need to ensure the near-term resiliency and reliability of our gas system for existing customers and we see increased demand for natural gas and other energy sources based on the economic growth in the region." 

Utilities Generate Income Through Capital Investments on Pipelines

Beyond the dispute over whether demand for gas is rising, pipeline opponents argue that smaller segments such as E37 have become an important means for utilities to increase profits. 

Robert Wood, an organizer with 350 Brooklyn, a climate change activist group, said E37 is more about National Grid securing another capital investment project and increasing its customer base than it is about meeting rising gas demand.

While regulated utilities do make money on the energy they sell, they don't control the cost of the fuel and cannot easily raise their rates as market prices fluctuate. "Fuel costs are a straight pass through," said Michael O'Boyle, director of electricity policy for Energy Innovation, a clean energy advocacy group, "meaning, they don't earn a margin or a profit on those fuel costs in general."

Instead, many utilities, including National Grid, rely on capital investment projects to generate the kind of income needed to pay back shareholders and reinvest in company growth, O'Boyle said. When a utility invests in an infrastructure project, like a pipeline, it earns a regulated rate of return on that project.

In 2017, National Grid reported $3.3 billion of capital investment projects in the U.S., according to its most recent annual report. And the company has been significantly ramping up its capital investments in New York, with plans to invest a total of $2.5 billion in infrastructure projects through 2020 in upstate New York alone.

O'Boyle said it's in the utilities' best interest to claim demand is growing, specifically because it allows them to invest more in infrastructure.

"It's a virtuous cycle," he said. "You want demand for your product to grow, so you can invest more in the capital infrastructure that delivers that product, which then allows you to take shareholder dollars and reinvest it in a valuable project, which will grow your value over time."

National Grid's Stella said that the E37 pipeline is designed as a vehicle for meeting customer need, not increasing regulated infrasructure revenues. 

A Town Board Members Says East Greenbush Wouldn't Benefit from E37

E37 has gleaned a fair amount of local resistance. Last year, both town boards of Bethlehem and East Greenbush passed resolutions opposing the pipeline—a symbolic act, but one that would likely be considered by the PSC, which is in charge of approving the project's permit.

In East Greenbush, where the vast majority of E37 would be built, the project was received with notable skepticism from residents like Mary Dugan who don't trust National Grid to safeguard their property or the environment.

"I'm not opposed to the line, but when you say that you're going to do things for the residents and communities, I have yet to see that in 40 years living here," East Greenbush resident Halsey Betters said at a public hearing in April.

For town board member Tina Tierney, East Greenbush would bear all the risks and burdens of the pipeline without reaping any benefits.

"There were no service disruptions, there were no businesses that were waiting for hookups ... There were no issues with service in our community," Tierney said.

As of December, the PSC said it hasn't reached a decision on E37, and that public comments are still being accepted and reviewed. Along with public testimony, the commission will also consider the positions of National Grid, as well as the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Public Service and Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Activism
Oil spills/Pipelines
Natural Gas and Fracking
Climate Change
new york
pipelines
natural gas

About the Author

Kristoffer Tigue

Kristoffer Tigue is a news reporter for InsideClimate News. Before joining ICN, he covered both politics and business in the Midwest and in New York City. His work has been published in Reuters, CNBC, MinnPost and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. Tigue holds a master's degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism.

You can email him at kristoffer.tigue@insideclimatenews.org or follow him on twitter @krtigue.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

San Francisco faces increasing coastal risks as sea level rises. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Emails Reveal U.S. Justice Dept. Working Closely with Oil Industry to Oppose Climate Lawsuits

By David Hasemyer

Bushfires have burned more than 12 million acres across Australia over the past three months and killed hundreds of millions of animals, including koalas and kangaroos. Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point

By Bob Berwyn

President Donald Trump was flanked by officials from construction and other industries on Jan. 9, 2020, as he announced changes to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. Credit: Andrew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump Moves to Limit Environmental Reviews, Erase Climate Change from NEPA Considerations

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By Stacy Feldman, Marianne Lavelle

A turtle swims over bleached corals. Coral reefs are critical habitats for young fish and other sea life. Credit: NOAA
Ocean Warming Is Speeding Up, with Devastating Consequences, Study Shows

By Bob Berwyn

Ring-tailed lemurs are on IUCN's endangered species list. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr
UN Proposes Protecting 30% of Earth to Slow Extinctions and Climate Change

By Phil McKenna

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

An oil pipeline in Alaska. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3 Arctic Wilderness Areas to Watch as Trump Tries to Expand Oil & Gas Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

A common murre flaps its wings in the waters of Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska. Credit: Dave Walsh/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Dead Birds Washing Up by the Thousands Send a Warning About Climate Change

By Sabrina Shankman

Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images
Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

By Dan Gearino

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

Natural gas meters. Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images
These Cities Want to Ban Natural Gas. But Would It Be Legal?

By Phil McKenna

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Credit: STF/AFP via Getty Images
Natural Gas Rush Drives a Global Rise in Fossil Fuel Emissions

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Two boys look at a smartphone in front of their house next to a coal fired power plant on the outskirts of Beijing. Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
How Much Global Warming Is Fossil Fuel Infrastructure Locking In?

By Phil McKenna

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat running for president. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
These Candidates Vow to Leave Fossil Fuel Reserves in the Ground, a 180° Turn from Trump

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Activism

Activists are fighting against the construction of a natural gas compressor and pipeline that one activist called “a carbon bomb.” Credit: Phil McKenna/InsideClimate News
Protests Target a ‘Carbon Bomb’ Linking Two Major Pipelines Outside Boston

By Phil McKenna

Young plaintiffs stand outside a courthouse in 2017. Credit: Robin Loznak
Kids’ Climate Lawsuit Thrown Out by Appeals Court

By Nicholas Kusnetz , David Hasemyer

Protesters block a train in Worcester, Massachusetts. Credit: 350 New Hampshire Action
Coal Train Protesters Target One of New England’s Last Big Coal Power Plants

By Phil McKenna

More on Activism

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Protesters in Brooklyn, New York, hold a banner saying no pipeline during a demonstration against a natural gas pipeline proposed by the utility National Grid. Credit: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
A Seven-Mile Gas Pipeline Outside Albany Has Activists up in Arms

By Kristoffer Tigue

Cars drive on the highway in Washington state. Credit: Tim Graham/Getty
Court Throws Hurdle in Front of Washington State’s Drive to Reduce Carbon Emissions

By Kristoffer Tigue

Hywind, the world's first commercial-scale floating deep-water wind turbine, launched in Europe in 2009. The University of Maine is designing the first full-scale floating turbine in the United States. Credit: Lars Christopher/CC-BY-SA-2.0
Can America’s First Floating Wind Farm Help Open Deeper Water to Clean Energy?

By Kristoffer Tigue

More by Kristoffer Tigue
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube