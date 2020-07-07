A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

Polar Bear Moms Stick to Their Dens Even Faced With Life-Threatening Dangers Like Oil Exploration

A 1-mile buffer zone will keep the bears safe, scientists found in a new study, but the technology oil companies use to locate dens is inadequate.

Katelyn Weisbrod

By Katelyn Weisbrod

Jul 7, 2020
Jul 7, 2020
Polar bear cubs spend the first two months of their lives in their dens. A new study found that mothers are unlikely to evacuate their den with their cubs—even if their lives are threatened. Credit: Steven C. Amstrup/Polar Bears International

Polar bear cubs spend the first two months of their lives in their dens. A new study found that mothers are unlikely to evacuate their den with their cubs—even if their lives are threatened. Credit: Steven C. Amstrup/Polar Bears International

As a warming climate melts sea ice in the Arctic, female polar bears have increasingly been forced to make their dens on land. But a new study has found that mother bears are unlikely to abandon their dens when they are disturbed—for example, by fossil fuel companies' exploration for new sources of oil—even if the disturbance is life-threatening.

As the Trump administration works toward allowing oil drilling in the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), which counts polar bears among the many species that live there, that reluctance to flee could pose a danger to the bears. 

Scientists have found signs that polar bears are at risk from climate change, including changes in reproductive rates, physical condition and size, some of which have been linked to sea ice loss.

Published Tuesday in the journal Arctic, the study found that a one-mile buffer to protect polar bear dens from industrial activity is adequate to keep pregnant bears and new mothers safe—but, according to the study's authors, that's only if those dens can be located.

While the oil and gas industry's attempts to identify polar bear dens before exploring for fossil fuel resources, the technology it uses to detect the dens—a type of thermal imaging camera called forward looking infrared—misses about 55 percent of the enclosures.

"It presents this problem where if [the oil and gas industry] can't locate all these dens and they're just doing business as usual up there, there's a decent chance that at some point they're going to kill bears with their cubs or make the mom run off and leave her cubs," said lead author Wesley Larson, who was a graduate student at Brigham Young University during the study.

In ordinary times, most polar bears would build their dens on the Arctic sea ice, but as climate change leads to the loss of sea ice, more and more bears are forced to den on land. 

Polar Bears Resistant to Flee

In the late fall, pregnant polar bears build dens by digging a cave into snow drifts, just big enough for them to fit inside. During the winter, they give birth while snowfall seals them inside, making the den invisible from above ground. In the spring, when the cubs are old enough, the female bears emerge from the dens. 

"That puts them in direct conflict with people who are using the land, whether it's the oil industry or other people on land," Larson said. "So we're seeing a higher level of conflict."

A Place of Safety?

The study, based on 42 years of data and conducted by researchers from Brigham Young University and the advocacy group Polar Bears International, monitored the Southern Beaufort Sea population of polar bears in northern Alaska. It focused on the area around Prudhoe Bay—the historical home of drilling on the North Slope—and included the Arctic refuge. 

In the study, researchers recorded responses to disturbances near polar bear dens. Disturbances ranged from humans walking nearby to aircraft flying overhead, while responses varied from no response to abandoning the den.

The study found that den abandonment occurred in about 8 percent of disturbances, mostly from aircraft flying over the den and almost exclusively when the female did not have cubs yet. 

"Most bears were remarkably comfortable at their den sites," said co-author Geoff York, senior director of conservation for Polar Bears International. "They seemed to see their den sites as a place of safety."

Polar bear dens are nearly impossible to see from above ground. Technology used to detect dens misses over half of them, one study found. Credit: Mike Lockhart/Polar Bears International

Polar bear dens are nearly impossible to see from above ground. Technology used to detect dens misses over half of them, one study found. Credit: Mike Lockhart/Polar Bears International

The Arctic refuge is one of the remaining untouched wilderness areas in the United States where polar bears can den with little risk of disturbance. Since the Trump administration's early days, when the plan to open the refuge to drilling became clear, critics have worried that any industrial activity there could have an impact on the native Gwich'in, who rely on caribou there for survival, and on species that call the area home.  

The Trump Administration has been planning to hold a lease sale in the refuge, though the last step before that can happen—the publication of the final environmental impact statement—has not yet taken place, and it's unclear whether the lease sale will go through this year.

In a statement, the Alaska Wilderness League said that a recent U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service analysis of the risks of drilling in the Arctic refuge did not sufficiently address polar bears, but rather came to an "unsupportable conclusion" that this population of polar bears would not be jeopardized by industrialization of the region.

"There's many reasons why this landscape should be protected," said Adam Kolton, executive director of Alaska Wilderness League. "There's no way to ensure that we're not going to end up killing polar bears during an industrial intrusion into the heart of the wildest place in America."

'A Bit of a Catch-22'

The Southern Beaufort Sea population of polar bears declined 40 percent from 2000 to 2010, when the population was approximately 900, according to a 2014 study. Cub survival, which is vital to supporting polar bear populations, was dismal during this period. Out of 80 cubs observed from 2004 to 2007, only two survived, the 2014 study said. 

"From a polar bear population standpoint, what we need is four or five good years in a row to bring cubs into the adult population and either stabilize or grow a population," York said. "What we've been seeing in places like the South Beaufort Sea is we're getting more bad years and we're seeing lower cub survival and we're seeing population decline."

The denning period is just the beginning of a cub's struggle to survive. For the first two months of their lives, cubs and their fasting mothers are too vulnerable to withstand the harsh conditions of Alaska winters. 

The proportion of the Southern Beaufort population denning on sea ice decreased from an average of 62 percent between 1984 and 1994 to 37 percent between 1998 and 2004. Much of this denning is in the Arctic Refuge.

"Climate change is having an enormous impact on places like Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which is protected and pristine," Kolton said. "There's no reason to put polar bears at risk there, but we ought to do everything we can to reduce risk."

A 2019 study by the Fish and Wildlife Service found that disruptions to polar bear dens by seismic surveying—an intensive method of oil exploration—can be reduced by 90 percent if industrial operators maintain a buffer around dens and conduct operations after polar bears have emerged from their dens, which happens around late March. 

This is good guidance in theory, York said, but den locations are often unknown and spring warming can complicate drilling operations. 

"Today, the ice road window for the north slope of Alaska has been shrinking due to climate change and has become less reliable," he said, "and that time period where [fossil fuel industry operators] know they can get on to solid frozen tundra with adequate snow coverage and do minimal damage is shrinking." 

"It's a bit of a Catch-22 for them and, ironically, it's an issue partly of their own making," York said. "[Climate change] is a side effect of the industry itself that's warming the environment."

The best solution for minimizing disturbances to polar bear dens is to stay out of the Arctic refuge, a "hotspot" for polar bear denning, York said. 

"Give bears that one place where they can den in peace and safety," he said, "especially at a time when their habitat is changing dramatically."

Arctic
Oil/Tar Sands
Polar Bears
Alaska
ANWR
Climate Change

About the Author

Katelyn Weisbrod

Katelyn Weisbrod

Katelyn Weisbrod is a web producer for InsideClimate News based in Minnesota. She joined the team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of Iowa with Bachelor's degrees in journalism and environmental science. Katelyn previously reported from Kerala, India, as a Pulitzer Center student fellow, and worked for over four years at the University of Iowa's student newspaper, The Daily Iowan. She can be reached at katelyn.weisbrod@insideclimatenews.org.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Nutria, an invasive rodent from South America, damage wetlands, levees and agricultural crops, Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
A Big Rat in Congress Helped California Farmers in Their War Against Invasive Species

By Abby Weiss

The global oil and gas industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation and is finally being forced to reckon with a future of dwindling demand for its products, some analysts say. Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
BP and Shell Write-Off Billions in Assets, Citing Covid-19 and Climate Change

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Connecticut is one of the fastest-warming states in the contiguous United States. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Fading Winters, Hotter Summers Make the Northeast America’s Fastest Warming Region

By Abby Weiss

A home demolition in Oakwood Beach, Staten Island in 2015. Image Credit: Still image from "Managed Retreat" by Nathan Kensinger
In New York City, ‘Managed Retreat’ Has Become a Grim Reality

By Ilana Cohen

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., speaks during a news conference with members of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis on plans to address climate issues on June 30, 2020. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
House Democrats’ Climate Plan Embraces Much of Green New Deal, but Not a Ban on Fracking

By Marianne Lavelle

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Think Covid-19 Disrupted the Food Chain? Wait and See What Climate Change Will Do

By Georgina Gustin

A Call for Massive Reinvestment Aims to Reverse Coal Country’s Rapid Decline

By James Bruggers

James Edward Mills, a Black freelance journalist in Madison, Wisconsin, is the author of “The Adventure Gap: Changing The Face of the Outdoors.” Credit: Anna Belle Peevey/InsideClimate News
Video: Access to Nature and Outdoor Recreation are Critical, Underappreciated Environmental Justice Issues

By Anna Belle Peevey

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Joe Biden on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands

By James Bruggers

Millions of locusts swarm in Tsiroanomandidy, Madagascar. Credit: Rijasolo/AFP via Getty Images
Locust Swarms, Some 3 Times the Size of New York City, Are Eating Their Way Across Two Continents

By Bob Berwyn

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Credit: National Park Service
Trump Plan Would Open Huge Area of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve to Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Banks’ Vows to Restrict Loans for Arctic Oil and Gas Development May Be Largely Symbolic

By Nicholas Kusnetz

Northern Alaska. Credit: Sabrina Shankman/InsideClimate News
In Alaska’s North, Covid-19 Has Not Stopped the Trump Administration’s Quest to Drill for Oil

By Sabrina Shankman

Yupik men prepare a boat to fish for salmon on the Bering Sea. Rising temperatures are affecting their lives in many ways, from the impact on the sea life they depend on for food to sea level rise and erosion that is damaging their coastal communities. Cr
Arctic Report Card 2019: Extreme Ice Loss, Dying Species as Global Warming Worsens

By Sabrina Shankman

Inside Clean Energy

More Arctic

Beaver. Credit: Steve Hillebrand/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The Newest Threat to a Warming Alaskan Arctic: Beavers

By Bob Berwyn

National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. Credit: National Park Service
Trump Plan Would Open Huge Area of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve to Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

A Drop in Sulfate Emissions During the Coronavirus Lockdown Could Intensify Arctic Heatwaves

By GLORIA DICKIE

More on Arctic

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Polar bear cubs spend the first two months of their lives in their dens. A new study found that mothers are unlikely to evacuate their den with their cubs—even if their lives are threatened. Credit: Steven C. Amstrup/Polar Bears International
Polar Bear Moms Stick to Their Dens Even Faced With Life-Threatening Dangers Like Oil Exploration

By Katelyn Weisbrod

American Climate Video: Floodwaters Test the Staying Power of a ‘Determined Man’

By Katelyn Weisbrod

American Climate Video: An Ode to Paradise Lost in California’s Most Destructive Wildfire

By Katelyn Weisbrod

More by Katelyn Weisbrod
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube