A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

After Two Nights of Speeches, Activists Ask: Hey, What About Climate Change?

The threat to the planet made only a glancing appearance in the first days of the Democratic convention.

Marianne Lavelle

By Marianne Lavelle

Aug 19, 2020
Aug 19, 2020
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. The four-day event, initially postponed from July, is taking place almost wholly remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. The four-day event, initially postponed from July, is taking place almost wholly remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The co-chairs of Joe Biden's climate change task force addressed the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night. But the planet's overarching environmental crisis was mentioned only as an aside—one of a laundry list of tasks that would need to be addressed in the wake of President Donald Trump's divisive tenure.

"Joe understands that none of the issues of this world—not nuclear weapons, not the challenge of building back better after Covid, not terrorism, and certainly not the climate crisis—none can be resolved without bringing nations together," said former Secretary of State John Kerry, who co-led the effort to craft a more ambitious climate platform for Biden.

Kerry's partner in that project, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the Congressional sponsor of the Green New Deal, did not mention climate or Joe Biden in her less-than-two-minute appearance. Instead, Ocasio-Cortez, who for many is the embodiment of the drive for a bold climate justice agenda, was relegated to the role of seconding the nomination for president of Biden's chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—a formality, since Biden won the majority of delegates weeks ago. Her fleeting appearance stirred so much consternation on social media that she took to Twitter to affirm her support for Biden.

AOC's endorsement aside, Biden's historic commitment to climate action clearly is getting less air time than the pandemic and the drive for racial justice in the meticulously produced show the Democrats are putting on this week.

To be sure, Biden's "Build Back Better" plan addresses all three issues in one program, a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure and clean energy, with a promise to direct 40 percent of the spending to historically disenfranchised communities.  And climate figured into the remarks of many of the headline speakers.  Former President Bill Clinton praised Biden's plan for its goal of "good jobs in green energy and conservation to combat climate change." Former Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis, now a Los Angeles Supervisor, prefaced California's delegate roll call with a jab at Trump's science denial. 

"Climate change is not a hoax, it's real, and communities of color have been bearing the brunt of this reality for generations," she said. 

Voter Support for Climate Action

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), standing a few socially distanced paces away from Solis on the L.A. coast, chimed in, "Joe Biden's plan to crack down on polluters, to protect our air and water is about environmental justice and economic justice."

Nevertheless, some activists believe that party regulars are putting the climate crisis on the back burner, while they focus on the drive to win over independent and Republican voters.

Nothing illustrates the climate conflict within the party better than the controversy that erupted this week when the Democratic National Committee dropped language from its platform calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and tax breaks. 

Every Democratic presidential candidate, including Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, had called for such a move, which is far less controversial than other proposals, like taxing fossil fuels to level the playing field for clean energy. And yet, the final draft of the party platform that began circulating Monday for the delegates omitted the language on ending fossil fuel subsidies that had been added to the draft in July.

A DNC spokesman said in an email that the language had been "incorrectly included" in the draft. "After the error was discovered, both the Biden campaign and Sanders campaign, along with those who submitted the amendment, agreed to withdraw the amendment from consideration," the spokesman said. 

But the omission of the provision revived the anger that roiled progressives last year when Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez resisted calls for a presidential debate dedicated to climate change.

"Seething with rage," tweeted R.L. Miller, political director of the activist group Climate Hawks Vote and chair of the California Democratic Party's environmental caucus. As Perez addressed the virtual meeting of the DNC Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis on Tuesday afternoon, Miller voiced her frustration in the chat: "Hey Tom Perez you and the corporate Dems are trying to promote fossil fuels in the Democratic Party. **** YOU."

Climate activists are just one of many restive constituencies during the unconventional, online DNC convention, as party leaders focus on outreach to moderates by featuring Republican speakers like former governor John Kasich and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The DNC has indicated that there will be greater attention to climate change later in the week. And Perez himself underscored its importance in his remarks Tuesday afternoon to the DNC Council on Environment and the Climate Crisis, the panel that the party established one year ago to advocate for ambitious environmental policy within the party. Referring to Trump's finalizing earlier this week of his plan to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil drilling, Perez said, "You see what he's doing in ANWR. He's destroying the fabric of our democracy," he said. "He's destroying our physical environment...We cannot afford to lose."

For the 5,000 participants who signed in to the DNC's environment session, much of the discussion was on new polling by the think tank Data for Progress, showing that 56 percent of voters said that a 100 percent clean energy pledge would make them more likely to vote for a candidate. Although the opinions were politically polarized (with 76 percent of Democrats supportive of a 100 percent clean energy goal, compared to 42 percent of Republicans and Independents), only 8 percent of voters overall said that such a strong stand on clean energy would turn them off to a candidate.

"Democrats should champion progressive policies to win up and down the ballot this November," said Danielle Deiseroth, climate data analyst for Data for Progress.

Michelle Deatrick, a Michigan activist who chairs the climate crisis council, said that the panel, with the support of climate activist groups, was able to significantly move the party platform to include greater ambition on climate change. 

"The people want Democrats to step up, be bold on climate, and be the party of climate solutions," she said. But she noted the work ahead to make that happen went beyond electing Biden and Harris and flipping the Senate to Democratic control, to keeping the pressure on them for enactment of strong policy. 

"We're just getting started," Deatrick said.

Politics
Election 2020
Climate Change
Joe Biden
DNC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
John Kerry

About the Author

Marianne Lavelle

Marianne Lavelle is a reporter for InsideClimate News. She has covered environment, science, law, and business in Washington, D.C. for more than two decades. She has won the Polk Award, the Investigative Editors and Reporters Award, and numerous other honors. Lavelle spent four years as online energy news editor and writer at National Geographic. She also has worked at U.S. News and World Report magazine and The National Law Journal. While there, she led the award-winning 1992 investigation, "Unequal Protection," on the disparity in environmental law enforcement against polluters in minority and white communities.

She can be reached at marianne.lavelle@insideclimatenews.org. PGP key: bit.ly/PGPML15  

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Water from the Greenland ice sheet flows through heather and peat during unseasonably warm weather on Aug. 1, 2019. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Going, Going ... Gone: Greenland’s Melting Ice Sheet Passed a Point of No Return in the Early 2000s

By Bob Berwyn

Paramilitary policemen evacuate people in a flooded region in Wanzhou in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Thursday, July 16, 2020. Credit: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China’s Summer of Floods is a Preview of Climate Disasters to Come

By Lili Pike

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet each other ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. Biden selected Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
On Climate, Kamala Harris Has a Record and Profile for Action

By Marianne Lavelle

Methane flare. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In a Move That Could be Catastrophic for the Climate, Trump’s EPA Rolls Back Methane Regulations

By Phil McKenna

Joe Biden listens to a question from the media after delivering a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: Biden’s Climate Plan Shows Net Zero is Now Mainstream

By Dan Gearino

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

Medical staff, wearing protective gear, move a patient infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital on March 9, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Video: Covid-19 Will Be Just 'One of Many' New Infectious Diseases Spilling Over From Animals to Humans

By Anna Belle Peevey

A firefighter stands among the remains of homes burned down in the Rockaway neighborhood of Queens during Hurricane Sandy on October 31, 2012
Covid Killed New York’s Coastal Resilience Bill. People of Color Could Bear Much of the Cost

By Kristoffer Tigue

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the Sunday Angelus prayer earlier this month. Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty
Five Years After Speaking Out on Climate Change, Pope Francis Sounds an Urgent Alarm

By James Bruggers

Grand Canyon rafters often make a stop at the confluence of the Little Colorado and Colorado’s rivers. Credit: Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News
New Trump Nuclear Plan Favors Uranium Mining Bordering the Grand Canyon

By Judy Fahys

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

Joe Biden listens to a question from the media after delivering a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: Biden’s Climate Plan Shows Net Zero is Now Mainstream

By Dan Gearino

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet each other ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. Biden selected Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
On Climate, Kamala Harris Has a Record and Profile for Action

By Marianne Lavelle

Sen. Kamala Harris, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, introduced climate equity legislation on Thursday. Credit: Alexander Drago/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Harris and Ocasio-Cortez Team up on a Climate ‘Equity’ Bill, Leaving Activists Hoping for Unity

By Ilana Cohen

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigns with former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry on Dec. 6, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Biden Names Ocasio-Cortez, Kerry to Lead His Climate Task Force, Bridging Democrats’ Divide

By Marianne Lavelle

Inside Clean Energy

More Politics

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet each other ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. Biden selected Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
On Climate, Kamala Harris Has a Record and Profile for Action

By Marianne Lavelle

Moms United for Black Lives Matter march during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality on July 31, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
With Tactics Honed on Climate Change, Ken Cuccinelli Turned to the Portland Streets

By Marianne Lavelle

Sen. Kamala Harris, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, introduced climate equity legislation on Thursday. Credit: Alexander Drago/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Harris and Ocasio-Cortez Team up on a Climate ‘Equity’ Bill, Leaving Activists Hoping for Unity

By Ilana Cohen

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention on August 19, 2020. The four-day event, initially postponed from July, is taking place almost wholly remotely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
After Two Nights of Speeches, Activists Ask: Hey, What About Climate Change?

By Marianne Lavelle

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet each other ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season. Biden selected Harris as his running mate on Tuesday. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
On Climate, Kamala Harris Has a Record and Profile for Action

By Marianne Lavelle

Moms United for Black Lives Matter march during a protest against racial injustice and police brutality on July 31, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
With Tactics Honed on Climate Change, Ken Cuccinelli Turned to the Portland Streets

By Marianne Lavelle

More by Marianne Lavelle
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube