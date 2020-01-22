A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

At Davos, the Greta-Donald Dust-Up Was Hardly a Fair Fight

The teenage activist from Sweden delved into the finer points of carbon neutrality. The president denounced the “prophets of doom” and sputtered, “How old is she?”

Marianne Lavelle

By Marianne Lavelle

Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
Greta Thunberg in Davos. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

While speaking in Davos, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg showcased her knowledge of climate science by delving into the fine points. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

When Greta Thunberg testified before Congress last fall, the teenaged climate activist pointedly offered no words of her own. Just a copy of the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"I don't want you to listen to me," she said. "I want you to listen to the scientists."

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, who has been forced repeatedly in recent weeks to address climate change despite his administration's resolve to ignore it, has had plenty to say. But the more he's talked, the less clear it's been to many people whether he knows enough about the science to deny it. 

"It's a very serious subject," he said in response to one reporter's climate question, adding that he had a book about it that he's going to read. The book: Donald J. Trump: Environmental Hero, written by one of Trump's business consultants. 

Trump seemed no more schooled in the fundamentals by the time he faced-off this week with Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which this year was more focused on climate than the annual conclave has ever been in the past.  

While Thunberg delved into fine points like the pitfalls of "carbon neutrality" and the need for technologies that can scale, Trump did not get into specifics. 

"We must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse," Trump said. "They are the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune-tellers—and I have them and you have them, and we all have them, and they want to see us do badly, but we don't let that happen." 

The dueling statements by the resolute young activist and the president of the United States were quickly cast by the media as a David and Goliath dust-up—a kind of reality show version of the wider debate over climate change. And while in political stature, Thunberg might have been David, like the Biblical hero she clearly outmatched Goliath, if the measure was knowledge about climate change.

President Trump in Davos. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

When pressured defend his environmental record, President Trump pointed to unsubstantiated claims about improved clean air and water. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Chief executives of the world's largest oil companies who attended Davos did not join in Trump's dismissal of climate concerns.They reportedly were busy huddling in a closed-door meeting at the Swiss resort, discussing how to respond to the increasing pressure they are feeling from climate activists and their own investors.

It's been clear for some time that Trump also is feeling that pressure. Last year, after Republican polling showed his relentless rollback of environmental protection was a political vulnerability, especially with young GOP voters, the White House sought to stage events to showcase its environmental accomplishments. And Trump has repeatedly boasted that, "We had record numbers come out very recently" on clean air and clean water, despite recent research finding  that deadly air pollution in the U.S. is rising for the first time since 2009. 

At Davos, Trump announced that the U.S. would join the One Trillion Trees initiative, infusing his announcement with an appeal to his evangelical base. "We're committed to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world," he said.

But the announcement was untethered to the real-world dwindling of the world's most important forests, and to facts like the logging his own administration has opened up in the Tongass, or the accelerating destruction in Brazil. 

Again, it was Thunberg who, without mentioning Trump by name, provided perspective.

"We are not telling you to 'offset your emissions' by just paying someone else to plant trees in places like Africa while at the same time forests like the Amazon are being slaughtered at an infinitely higher rate," she said. "Planting trees is good, of course, but it's nowhere near enough of what is needed and it cannot replace real mitigation and rewilding nature."

Asked to respond to Thunberg, Trump parried with a question. "How old is she?" he asked.

Politics
Activism
Climate Change
Donald Trump
Greta Thunberg

About the Author

Marianne Lavelle

Marianne Lavelle is a reporter for InsideClimate News. She has covered environment, science, law, and business in Washington, D.C. for more than two decades. She has won the Polk Award, the Investigative Editors and Reporters Award, and numerous other honors. Lavelle spent four years as online energy news editor and writer at National Geographic. She also has worked at U.S. News and World Report magazine and The National Law Journal. While there, she led the award-winning 1992 investigation, "Unequal Protection," on the disparity in environmental law enforcement against polluters in minority and white communities.

She can be reached at marianne.lavelle@insideclimatenews.org. PGP key: bit.ly/PGPML15  

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

San Francisco faces increasing coastal risks as sea level rises. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Emails Reveal U.S. Justice Dept. Working Closely with Oil Industry to Oppose Climate Lawsuits

By David Hasemyer

Bushfires have burned more than 12 million acres across Australia over the past three months and killed hundreds of millions of animals, including koalas and kangaroos. Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point

By Bob Berwyn

President Donald Trump was flanked by officials from construction and other industries on Jan. 9, 2020, as he announced changes to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. Credit: Andrew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump Moves to Limit Environmental Reviews, Erase Climate Change from NEPA Considerations

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By Stacy Feldman, Marianne Lavelle

A turtle swims over bleached corals. Coral reefs are critical habitats for young fish and other sea life. Credit: NOAA
Ocean Warming Is Speeding Up, with Devastating Consequences, Study Shows

By Bob Berwyn

Ring-tailed lemurs are on IUCN's endangered species list. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr
UN Proposes Protecting 30% of Earth to Slow Extinctions and Climate Change

By Phil McKenna

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

An oil pipeline in Alaska. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3 Arctic Wilderness Areas to Watch as Trump Tries to Expand Oil & Gas Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

A common murre flaps its wings in the waters of Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska. Credit: Dave Walsh/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Dead Birds Washing Up by the Thousands Send a Warning About Climate Change

By Sabrina Shankman

Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images
Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

By Dan Gearino

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shake hands at the Democratic primary debate on Jan. 14, 2020. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic Candidates Position Themselves as Climate Hawks Going into Primary Season

By Marianne Lavelle

Smog trapped in the Salt Lake valley by a temperature inversion. Credit: George Frey/Getty Images
Has Conservative Utah Turned a Corner on Climate Change?

By Judy Fahys

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announce legislation to transform public housing as part of their Green New Deal plan. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Where Is the Green New Deal Headed in 2020?

By Marianne Lavelle

The New York City climate protest went through Wall Street. Credit: Kristoffer Tigue/InsideClimate News
'We See Your Greed': Global Climate Strike Draws Millions Demanding Action

By Kristoffer Tigue, Georgina Gustin

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shake hands at the Democratic primary debate on Jan. 14, 2020. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic Candidates Position Themselves as Climate Hawks Going into Primary Season

By Marianne Lavelle

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announce legislation to transform public housing as part of their Green New Deal plan. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Where Is the Green New Deal Headed in 2020?

By Marianne Lavelle

Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida was heavily damaged when Hurricane Michael hit in 2018. Credit: Airman 1st Class Kelly Walker/U.S Air Force
U.S. Military Precariously Unprepared for Climate Threats, War College & Retired Brass Warn

By David Hasemyer

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Greta Thunberg in Davos. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
At Davos, the Greta-Donald Dust-Up Was Hardly a Fair Fight

By Marianne Lavelle

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shake hands at the Democratic primary debate on Jan. 14, 2020. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic Candidates Position Themselves as Climate Hawks Going into Primary Season

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump was flanked by officials from construction and other industries on Jan. 9, 2020, as he announced changes to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. Credit: Andrew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump Moves to Limit Environmental Reviews, Erase Climate Change from NEPA Considerations

By Marianne Lavelle

More by Marianne Lavelle
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube