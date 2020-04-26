A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

New Trump Nuclear Plan Favors Uranium Mining Bordering the Grand Canyon

The administration, seeking to restore America’s “competitive nuclear advantage,” also wants to create a $150 million uranium reserve in the coming decade.

Judy Fahys

By Judy Fahys

Apr 26, 2020
Apr 26, 2020
Grand Canyon rafters often make a stop at the confluence of the Little Colorado and Colorado’s rivers. Credit: Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News

Grand Canyon rafters often make a stop at the confluence of the Little Colorado and Colorado’s rivers. The area is sacred to indigenous people who have inhabited the area for centuries— and below plateaus where uranium companies might be able to mine for uranium under the Trump administration’s plans to revive the U.S. nuclear industry. Credit: Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News

Evergreen forests blanket the Grand Canyon's less traveled northern plateau, and the perfume of Ponderosa pine drifts down a creekbed to the bottom of the great redrock canyon. Downstream, the strangely blue waters of the Little Colorado River meet the main Colorado, coming from the southern plateau close to sacred places for indigenous people who have lived here for centuries.

Both plateaus are also where mining companies want to unearth uranium. Mining those claims has been barred since 2012, when Congress imposed a 20-year mining ban across 1,000 acres here because past uranium extraction has polluted drinking water and poisoned the air and the ground. Local tribes and environmental groups that sought the temporary ban have been pressing Congress to make the ban permanent.

But in a sweeping plan to revive the domestic uranium mining industry unveiled Thursday, the Trump administration proposed instead to open the scenic and sacred areas once again in the name of economic vitality and national security. Allowing more uranium mining on federal lands is just one of the suggestions that emerged from an eight-month review by the White House Nuclear Fuel Working Group.

So are the creation of a federally funded, $150 million uranium reserve over the next decade, the easing of environmental regulations at mines and processing plants and the global expansion of U.S.-made nuclear technologies, such as the small modular reactors being developed at the Idaho National Laboratory.

Proposals outlined in the Restoring America's Competitive Nuclear Advantage report quickly triggered criticism. Some environmentalists say that the administration shouldn't propose using taxpayer funds during a pandemic to bail out a dirty, uncompetitive industry that's largely owned by foreign companies. They also question why more isn't being done to support existing nuclear plants that generate more than one-third of the nation's carbon-free electricity.

The new nuclear-fuel strategy is the latest example of the Trump administration exploiting natural resources on federal lands while ignoring the risks climate change poses to the future of the planet. The new nuclear strategy is in concert with environmental policies that have become familiar in the Trump years. Among them: revoking California's strict auto emissions rules, scrapping stricter pollution limits at coal-fired power plants and rolling back limits on fossil fuel extraction at the nearby Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments just north of the Grand Canyon, in Utah.

For some climate hawks, including former NASA climate scientist James Hansen and almost half of Americans, nuclear power is seen as at least part of the answer to reducing fossil-fuel emissions blamed for climate change. The climate benefits of nuclear power have been a selling point for the industry in its struggle to compete with cheaper coal, natural gas and renewables like solar and wind power.

Last year, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that nuclear power should be part of the global strategy to meet the Paris Agreement's climate goals, which will require near-zero emissions from electric-power generation by 2050. Nuclear reactors, which produced about 10 percent of the world's electricity last year, along with renewable sources "can play a key role in the transition to a clean energy future," IAEA said.

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouilette seemed to be channeling that idea when he told reporters that the administration's nuclear strategy "absolutely" includes the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"For any nation to even come close to any of the carbon goals that have been set, we feel strongly that nuclear energy has to be a part of their portfolio," he said. "We want to see carbon reduction all throughout our economy, and we think that this is a very important part of doing that."

But the strategy unveiled included just a single, oblique reference to climate change—the words "carbon-free" buried in a paragraph about energy fueling the U.S. economy.

"Without a stable energy supply, health and welfare are threatened and the U.S. economy cannot function," the report says. "As a result, U.S. national security interests begin with preserving the critical infrastructure provided by baseload, carbon-free, reliable commercial nuclear power."

Supporters of the Trump administration's nuclear initiative say they want to breathe life into the uranium industry, drawing parallels to the Covid-19 crisis that's claimed more than 50,000 lives this year.

"The coronavirus pandemic has clearly demonstrated why America should not rely on other nations to supply critical materials," said U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican who applauded the plan in a news release. "That includes uranium."

The senator applauded the Trump administration's "bold and immediate action" to save a U.S. industry that has struggled for decades and, for the first time since World War II, is producing no uranium. Barasso had been joined by other proponents in pressing the administration on uranium before Thursday's official announcement.

"Domestic uranium mines are suspending operations and people in our industry are losing jobs, and our industry is on the cusp of complete collapse, now," Mark Chalmers and Jeff Klenda wrote in a March 27 letter to Trump and key administration officials. The two lead Energy Fuels Resources (USA) Inc. and of Ur-Energy USA, respectively,  subsidiaries of Canadian uranium companies with Colorado headquarters. 

The companies had been petitioning Trump for federal support for more than a year, asking for price quotas that U.S. power plants opposed because of the added cost. After Trump rejected that idea last summer, he appointed the nuclear-fuels panel, which also suggested ways to limit imports from state-supported competitors in Russia and China.

"The Covid-19 crisis will pass," the executives said in their letter, "but without immediate support from the federal government we could emerge from it and learn that a critical domestic capacity was permanently lost."

Then, in an April 17 letter, 21 GOP House members urged the administration to open up public lands where mining of critical minerals is currently banned, including the Breccia Pipe Uranium formation near the Grand Canyon.

"Keeping this valuable resource off limits does not make economic or environmental sense and puts our long-term energy security at risk," they wrote. 

Environmental groups criticized the Trump administration and supporters of the nuclear rescue plan for exploiting the pandemic and degrading the environment.

Their main concern? Loosening environmental restrictions on uranium mining and processing in light of how much harm such mining has done historically to the environment and human health, especially among indigenous people who live in the Four Corners and whose water, land and air have been contaminated by uranium. Besides the mines, Energy Fuels operates the only operating uranium processing plant in the United States on the edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation at White Mesa, Utah.

Amber Reimondo, energy program director for the Grand Canyon Trust, said Four Corners ore contains uranium concentrations that are relatively low, close to 1 percent, compared to concentrations from suppliers in Canada and Australia whose ore contains concentrations of 20 percent or more. That helps explain why U.S. uranium companies have had trouble competing, she said.  

"All of these requests—the request for taxpayer support for their business; the request to lift the mining ban around Grand Canyon; asks for streamlining environmental regulations—those are old arguments," she said.

"Now, during a global pandemic when people are just trying to get by, they're trying to twist this situation to benefit their own agenda," she added.

Ed Lyman, director of Nuclear Power Safety, Climate & Energy for the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the new strategy also fails to preserve nuclear power plants that provide about 20 percent of U.S. electricity and make up around 28 percent of the nation's low-carbon electric power by helping them solve safety and waste disposal issues.

"But that's not what this report is," he said. "We recognize that nuclear power is a low-carbon generating technology and that it could play a role in helping mitigate climate change, but it has a whole host of problems associated with it."

Lyman said the administration could have helped aging nuclear plants to continue operating safely and securely with a comprehensive national policy. But he said nuclear power can't help reduce emissions without addressing its safety and security problems.

Politics
Regulation
mining
Donald Trump
Nuclear
Coronavirus

About the Author

Judy Fahys

Judy Fahys has reported on the West decades from Washington, D.C., and Salt Lake City. After covering the environment, politics and business at the Salt Lake Tribune, she fell in love with audio storytelling as the environment and public lands reporter for NPR Utah/KUER. Previously, she spent an academic year as a Knight Science Journalism fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, High Country News and Outside magazine and aired on NPR. She serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists.

You can reach her at judy.fahys@insideclimatenews.org.

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

Meat shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. Credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Empty Grocery Shelves and Rotting, Wasted Vegetables: Two Sides of a Supply Chain Problem

By Georgina Gustin

Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for Covid-19 in set-up tents before they enter the main emergency department area at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx on March 24. Credit: Misha Friedman/Getty Images
Decades of Science Denial Related to Climate Change Has Led to Denial of the Coronavirus Pandemic

By Neela Banerjee, David Hasemyer

An oil pumpjack works at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field on January 20, 2016 in the oil town of Andrews, Texas. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Super-Polluting Methane Emissions Twice Federal Estimates in Permian Basin, Study Finds

By Phil McKenna

Xcel Energy's Rush Creek Wind Farm mixes renewable energy and agriculture. Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty
Inside Clean Energy: Here Is How Covid Is Affecting Some of the Largest Wind, Solar and Energy Storage Projects

By Dan Gearino

Co-founder of Earth Day Denis Hayes speaks at the speaks at the lighting of the Earth Ball press conference in Times Square on April 22, 2009 in New York City. Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage
Q&A: Denis Hayes, Planner of the First Earth Day, Discusses the ‘Virtual’ 50th

By Evelyn Nieves

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Credit: Eitan Abramovich/AFP via Getty Images
Tribes Sue to Halt Trump Plan for Channeling Emergency Funds to Alaska Native Corporations

By Phil McKenna

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By STACY FELDMAN and MARIANNE LAVELLE

Trump (Sort of) Accepted Covid-19 Modeling. Don’t Expect the Same on Climate Change.

By James Bruggers

Millions of locusts swarm in Tsiroanomandidy, Madagascar. Credit: Rijasolo/AFP via Getty Images
Locust Swarms, Some 3 Times the Size of New York City, Are Eating Their Way Across Two Continents

By Bob Berwyn

A sign referencing the drought is posted next to a fallow field on April 24, 2015 in Lemoore, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Parched West is Heading Into a Global Warming-Fueled Megadrought That Could Last for Centuries

By Bob Berwyn

Follow

Our Sponsors

Join InsideClimate News Circle

Related

Coronavirus in New York. Credit: Eduardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images
Inside Clean Energy: Coronavirus May Mean Halt to Global Solar Gains—For Now

By Dan Gearino

Cars travel on Highway 101 on May 1, 2018 in Larkspur, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Trump’s Fuel Efficiency Reduction Would Be Largest Anti-Climate Rollback Ever

By Marianne Lavelle , Phil McKenna

The Cedar Mesa Ruins, were within the Bears Ears National Monument created by President Obama in 2016, but were removed by President Trump in 2017. Now, the Trump administration’s recently finalized guidelines allow drilling, mining and development on 2 m
Drilling, Mining Boom Possible But Unlikely Under Trump’s Final Plan for Southern Utah Lands

By Judy Fahys

Smog trapped in the Salt Lake valley by a temperature inversion. Credit: George Frey/Getty Images
Has Conservative Utah Turned a Corner on Climate Change?

By Judy Fahys

Inside Clean Energy

More Politics

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden Must Convince Climate Voters He’s a True Believer

By Marianne Lavelle

COP’s Postponement Until 2021 Gives World Leaders Time to Respond to U.S. Election

By Georgina Gustin

U.S. 280 in Birmingham, Alabama. Credit: Sam Pickett/Birmingham Watch
Despite Pledges, Birmingham Lags on Efficiency, Renewables, Sustainability

By SAM PRICKETT, BIRMINGHAMWATCH

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Inside Clean Energy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

Grand Canyon rafters often make a stop at the confluence of the Little Colorado and Colorado’s rivers. Credit: Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News
New Trump Nuclear Plan Favors Uranium Mining Bordering the Grand Canyon

By Judy Fahys

Fire crews work a wildfire in Sunshine Canyon on March 19, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images
For Emergency Personnel, Disaster Planning Must Now Factor in Covid-19

By Judy Fahys

Keith Lawrence, a biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife who tracks Columbia spotted frogs each spring, reaches for a mass of spotted frog eggs.
In the Mountains and Deserts of Utah, Columbia Spotted Frogs Are Sentinels of Climate Change

By Judy Fahys

More by Judy Fahys
Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube