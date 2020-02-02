In Charleston, S.C., Politics and Budgets Get in the Way of Cutting Carbon Emissions

CHARLESTON, S.C.—Pounded by rain bombs from above and rising seas below, this is among the most vulnerable cities in the South to the effects of a rapidly warming planet.

City officials estimate it may take $2 billion or more in public money to fortify Charleston against these threats, costs rooted in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

But the city government has taken relatively modest steps to reduce its own carbon footprint in recent years, a Post and Courier investigation found as part of a regional collaboration with InsideClimate News called "Caught Off Guard: Southeast Struggles with Climate Change."

On paper, the city has ambitious goals. But there isn't even one solar panel on a city-owned building.

