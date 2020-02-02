A Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-profit, non-partisan news organization dedicated to covering climate change, energy and the environment.

Hot Topics:

In Charleston, S.C., Politics and Budgets Get in the Way of Cutting Carbon Emissions

This Lowcountry city has begun an array of expensive projects to defend itself, but its record in reducing its carbon footprint is tepid at best.

By TONY BARTELME AND CHLOE JOHNSON, THE POST AND COURIER

Feb 2, 2020
Feb 2, 2020
High tides and rain can turn streets in Charleston, South Carolina into rivers, a problem that has grown worse because of rising seas. This sunny day flood happened in 2017. Credit: The Post and Courier

High tides and rain can turn streets in Charleston, South Carolina into rivers, a problem that has grown worse because of rising seas. This sunny day flood happened in 2017. Credit: The Post and Courier

CHARLESTON, S.C.—Pounded by rain bombs from above and rising seas below, this is among the most vulnerable cities in the South to the effects of a rapidly warming planet.

City officials estimate it may take $2 billion or more in public money to fortify Charleston against these threats, costs rooted in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

But the city government has taken relatively modest steps to reduce its own carbon footprint in recent years, a Post and Courier investigation found as part of a regional collaboration with InsideClimate News called "Caught Off Guard: Southeast Struggles with Climate Change."

On paper, the city has ambitious goals. But there isn't even one solar panel on a city-owned building.

READ MORE

Politics
NERN - Southeast
Climate Change

Your donation powers our nonprofit newsroom.

ICN Videos

Most Popular

San Francisco faces increasing coastal risks as sea level rises. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Emails Reveal U.S. Justice Dept. Working Closely with Oil Industry to Oppose Climate Lawsuits

By David Hasemyer

Bushfires have burned more than 12 million acres across Australia over the past three months and killed hundreds of millions of animals, including koalas and kangaroos. Credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point

By Bob Berwyn

President Donald Trump was flanked by officials from construction and other industries on Jan. 9, 2020, as he announced changes to how the National Environmental Policy Act is implemented. Credit: Andrew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump Moves to Limit Environmental Reviews, Erase Climate Change from NEPA Considerations

By Marianne Lavelle

President Donald Trump, a Republican. Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump's Record on Climate Change

By Stacy Feldman, Marianne Lavelle

A turtle swims over bleached corals. Coral reefs are critical habitats for young fish and other sea life. Credit: NOAA
Ocean Warming Is Speeding Up, with Devastating Consequences, Study Shows

By Bob Berwyn

Ring-tailed lemurs are on IUCN's endangered species list. Credit: Mathias Appel/Flickr
UN Proposes Protecting 30% of Earth to Slow Extinctions and Climate Change

By Phil McKenna

California issued health warnings in early August as smoke from record wildfires darkened the skies and drifted into other states. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
How Wildfires Can Affect Climate Change (and Vice Versa)

By Bob Berwyn

An oil pipeline in Alaska. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
3 Arctic Wilderness Areas to Watch as Trump Tries to Expand Oil & Gas Drilling

By Sabrina Shankman

A common murre flaps its wings in the waters of Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska. Credit: Dave Walsh/VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Dead Birds Washing Up by the Thousands Send a Warning About Climate Change

By Sabrina Shankman

Xcel's Comanche Generating Station, the largest power plant in Colorado, runs on coal. Credit: Andy Cross/Denver Post via Getty Images
Utilities Have Big Plans to Cut Emissions, But They’re Struggling to Shed Fossil Fuels

By Dan Gearino

Follow

Our Sponsors

Related

Illustration: Caught off Guard
Caught Off Guard: The Southeast Struggles with Climate Change

By James Bruggers

Hurricane Florence flooded out a contaminated Superfund site Cheraw, South Carolina. Credit: The State.
As Climate Change Hits the Southeast, Communities Wrestle with Politics, Funding

By James Bruggers

Rescues during flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston in 2017. Credit: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via Getty Images
Earth's Hottest Decade on Record Marked by Extreme Storms, Deadly Wildfires

By Bob Berwyn

Subscribe to Clean Economy Weekly

More Politics

U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Lawsuits Seeking Damages for Climate Change Face Critical Legal Challenges

By David Hasemyer

President Donald Trump. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
5 Reasons Many See Trump’s Free Trade Deal as a Triumph for Fossil Fuels

By Marianne Lavelle

People pick up plastic waste on a beach. Credit: Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Booming Plastics Industry Faces Backlash as Data About Environmental Harm Grows

By James Bruggers

More on Politics

Subscribe to InsideClimate News Email Newsletters

  • Articles & Investigations

  • Today's Climate

  • Clean Economy

  • Week in Review

More From The Author

High tides and rain can turn streets in Charleston, South Carolina into rivers, a problem that has grown worse because of rising seas. This sunny day flood happened in 2017. Credit: The Post and Courier
In Charleston, S.C., Politics and Budgets Get in the Way of Cutting Carbon Emissions

By TONY BARTELME AND CHLOE JOHNSON, THE POST AND COURIER

Credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Worst Case Climate Scenario Might Be (Slightly) Less Dire Than Thought

By BOB BERWYN, INSIDECLIMATE NEWS

Remains of a washer/drier in a home demolished by a Ventura, California, wildfire. Credit: Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Wildfires, Climate Policies Start to Shift Corporate Views on Risk

By LESLIE HOOK, FINANCIAL TIMES

Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email LinkedIn RSS RSS Instagram YouTube